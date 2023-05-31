Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I’m looking to buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA in June!

2 FTSE 100 shares I'm looking to buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA in June!

These FTSE 100 stocks are on sale following recent heavy share price weakness. Here’s why I’d buy them for my Stocks and Shares ISA next month.

I’m searching for the best UK blue-chip shares to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA in June. Here are two I’ll be looking to buy if I have extra cash to invest.

Antofagasta

Fresh spooky economic data from China overnight put the FTSE 100 on the back foot on Tuesday. The country’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing was tipped to rise to 49.5 from 49.2 in April, moving closer to the benchmark of 50 that separates growth from contraction.

But the survey slipped to 48.8, a five-month low. This is a worrying omen for suppliers of metals and energy such as Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO).

As the chart shows, fears over the commodities-hungry Chinese economy has driven the mega miner’s share price sharply lower since January. But I think this represents an attractive dip-buying opportunity.

Antofagasta’s share price has risen almost 30% during the past five years. Once conditions in the global economy normalise, I expect the copper miner to trek higher again.

The red metal’s exceptional malleability and conductivity makes it a critical element in many sectors like consumer electronics, construction, utilities and transport. So as investment in and demand for renewable energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure pick up, consumption of the commodity looks set for long-term growth.

At the same time, supply isn’t predicted to meet this demand boom. This, in turn, means that miners of the material can expect to charge big prices for their product. Analysts at S&P Global for example predict a colossal copper deficit of 9.9m tonnes might be coming down the line in 2035.

I like Antofagasta specifically because of its huge scale. Its large network of exploration assets and working mines in Chile reduces the threat of localised operational problems to group earnings. It also has the financial clout to grow through acquisitions and upgrades to existing projects.

Prudential

Financial services giant Prudential (LSE:PRU) is another FTSE 100 heavyweight I have my eye on for June.

The share price here has also sunk lately as concerns over Asia have increased. Accelerating competition is another big threat to the business in the short term and beyond.

Yet despite these obstacles, The Pru remains a top stock to own, in my opinion. It’s why I already have a position in the business.

Demand for life insurance, health cover and asset management are expected to boom in Asia over the next decade. Penetration rates are exceptionally low, while the middle class in this emerging region is rocketing in size. This is the perfect cocktail for firms like Prudential to exploit.

Dating back to 1848, the company is one of the world’s most trusted financial services brands. This gives it the edge in an increasingly-competitive marketplace. And is expanding rapidly to exploit a health and protection gap in Asia it has estimated at a whopping $1.8trn.

Royston Wild has positions in Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

