Home » Investing Articles » I’d target a £23,000 annual passive income like this

I’d target a £23,000 annual passive income like this

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d take a long-term investment approach to building substantial and growing passive income streams.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of earning money without working could offer me more financial flexibility while not eating into my time.

My own approach to earning passive income is to spend spare money building up a portfolio of blue-chip shares that can pay me dividends in future.

If I am serious about this plan and take a long-term approach, I think I could generate substantial income streams in this way. As an example, here is how I would go about targeting £23,000 per year. That would mean receiving close to £2,000 each month on average in dividends.

Building a portfolio

To earn such dividends, I would need to own shares. So I would start putting money aside regularly in a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA I could use to buy such shares.

I would use that money to purchase shares I think can pay big dividends in future, relative to the price I pay for them now.

Whether or not a firm has paid out in the past is no guarantee of what will happen next.

So to build my passive income streams, I would hunt for well-established companies with a proven business model I think will generate a lot of excess cash in future they can use to fund dividends.

Examples from my own passive income portfolio at the moment include DCC, ITV and M&G.

But even the best-run company can encounter unexpected difficulties. So I would spread my choices by building a diversified portfolio of shares.

Aiming for a target

How much dividend income I can expect to earn depends on two things. The amount of money I invest and what the average dividend yield of my portfolio is.

The more I invest, the more I can earn. The higher the average yield, the more I can earn.

One of those factors is under my control – the amount I invest.

The average yield is a bit different as it is not under my control. After all, dividends are never guaranteed and investing in shares that yield 8% today does not mean that I will keep earning 8% from them in future.

A firm might raise its dividend when business goes well. Then again, it could also slash the payout.

So rather than trying to hit my target by chasing yield, I always focus on buying into great companies at attractive prices.

Setting investment levels

Imagine I earn an average 5% yield. To hit my annual passive income target of £23,000, I would need to invest £460,000. That is a lot of money!

Fortunately, I can also build up to my target over the course of years through making a regular contribution to my investment funds based on my own financial circumstances.

That would hopefully let me earn a growing passive income over the years as I inch towards my target. That might take years or decades, depending on how much I invest.

Putting aside £1,000 a month, for example, I would hit my target in 39 years. Investing is a long-term activity — but could help me earn a lifelong income without working for it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Dcc Plc, ITV, and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

One magnificent UK stock I’d buy today and it’s not Tesco or HSBC 

| Harvey Jones

I've zoned in on a top UK stock from the FTSE 100 that offers higher income and growth prospects than…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Have easyJet shares got further to fly?

| Christopher Ruane

easyJet shares have soared since the start of the year. This writer thinks they could rise further -- but will…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a second income of £1,000 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Earning a sizeable second income from the stock market takes time. But a dedicated dividend investment strategy can yield rewards…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Here’s one UK share I keep on buying

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has been repeatedly buying this UK share for his portfolio. What's the attraction he sees as an investor?

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

3 stocks I will “never” sell

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a look at his portfolio and picks out three stocks he'd be reluctant to ever part with,…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1k in CRISPR Therapeutics shares on January 3, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

This could be the most exciting growth stock out there. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at CRISPR Therapeutics…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to build wealth through a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

This writer doesn't know when the next stock market crash will come. So why is he already preparing investment ideas…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Here’s why Aston Martin shares may trade on the FTSE 100!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us in the UK would love to see this iconic brand succeed. Our writer believes Aston Martin shares…

Read more »