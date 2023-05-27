Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest in FTSE 100 stocks to aim for £50k a year in passive income

How I’d invest in FTSE 100 stocks to aim for £50k a year in passive income

Our writer shares what their chosen strategy would be to aim for £50k a year in passive income by investing in FTSE 100 stocks.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in UK income shares is a tried and tested method for building a handsome second income.

The good news for me is that the FTSE 100 is home to several companies boasting juicy dividend yields. What’s more, some are even well covered by earnings at current levels.

As such, here’s how I’d invest in dividend shares to aim for £50,000 a year in passive income.

Building an £800,000 portfolio

Building an investment pot big enough to pay out £50,000 a year in passive income is no mean feat.

To achieve something like it I’ll need to build a portfolio worth around £800,000.

Why this much? Well, if I could achieve an average dividend yield of 6.5% on a portfolio of this size, I’d earn £52,000 a year in dividend income.

As someone with decades of working ahead, the positive news is that I’ve got plenty of time to implement a solid strategy that’ll help me reach this goal.

Since my main objective at this stage is to construct a portfolio large enough to enable me to earn a substantial passive income, I’d opt to invest in a diversified basket of growth and income stocks.

This way I can aim to benefit from a combination of share price growth and cash dividends.

Once I’ve bought the stocks for my portfolio, let’s say I invest £570 a month roughly spread across each of them.

Assuming I achieved an annualised return of 8%, I’d have an investment pot worth £802,873 after 30 years.

Playing the long-term game

This brings me nicely onto the importance of being in it for the long term.

If I’m unwilling to stick with it over the decades, it just won’t be possible for me reach my goal.

What’s more, having a long-term perspective will enable me to overcome the inevitable bouts of volatility that plague the stock market.

More importantly, it’ll also allow me to benefit from the miracle of compound returns. Seasoned investors like Warren Buffett know this is the real key to building substantial wealth.

Achieving a 6.5% average yield

Fast forward with me 30 years and let’s assume I managed to reach that £800,000 portfolio. Now I’d just need to earn an average yield of 6.5% from my holdings.

To illustrate, I could do this today by buying shares in companies such as Legal & General (8.3% yield), Glencore (8.1% yield), and Aviva (7.5% yield).

I’d particularly focus on these three since each one’s dividend is covered by earnings. Yields that are well covered by earnings today give management plenty of scope to increase shareholder payouts in future.

That said, I’m aware that no dividend is ever guaranteed. After all, it only takes a period of sustained unstable macroeconomic conditions for companies to begin reining in cash payouts.

As a result, I’d always plan ahead and be aware that my aim to achieve a 6.5% yield could be jeopardised in the short term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

One magnificent UK stock I’d buy today and it’s not Tesco or HSBC 

| Harvey Jones

I've zoned in on a top UK stock from the FTSE 100 that offers higher income and growth prospects than…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Have easyJet shares got further to fly?

| Christopher Ruane

easyJet shares have soared since the start of the year. This writer thinks they could rise further -- but will…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a second income of £1,000 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Earning a sizeable second income from the stock market takes time. But a dedicated dividend investment strategy can yield rewards…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

I’d target a £23,000 annual passive income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd take a long-term investment approach to building substantial and growing passive income streams.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Here’s one UK share I keep on buying

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has been repeatedly buying this UK share for his portfolio. What's the attraction he sees as an investor?

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

3 stocks I will “never” sell

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a look at his portfolio and picks out three stocks he'd be reluctant to ever part with,…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1k in CRISPR Therapeutics shares on January 3, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

This could be the most exciting growth stock out there. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at CRISPR Therapeutics…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to build wealth through a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

This writer doesn't know when the next stock market crash will come. So why is he already preparing investment ideas…

Read more »