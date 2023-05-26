Home » Investing Articles » The Pan African Resources (PAF) share price just crashed 20%. Time to buy?

The Pan African Resources (PAF) share price just crashed 20%. Time to buy?

Some gold stocks look good value right now. And after a Pan African (LON:PAF) share price fall, might it be one of today’s best buys?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Gold is popular when stock markets are weak. That makes me wonder why Pan African Resources (LSE: PAF) has been on such a low valuation, even before the share price fell more than 20% on Friday morning.

Production cut

The gold miner has just reported a big drop in production estimates for this year.

Previously, the firm had predicted an output of between 195,000oz and 205,000oz of the shiny stuff. The company has now dropped that to 175,000oz. Half of it is due to electricity supply problems, it seems.

So that’s a dip of 20,000oz-30,000oz. At a gold price of $1,995 per ounce, that’s a shortfall of around $40m-$60m (£32m-£49m).

Production costs will presumably be reduced too, which should offset that to an extent. But it’s still bad news.

Late notice

I wonder why, with a financial year ending in June, the company has only just noticed the shortfall and told us about it so late in the year.

Still, the share price has been falling since early May. So it seems those who recently sold their shares got lucky.

The question now is whether the shares are good to buy.

Prior valuation

Prior to this, forecasts had Pan African shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under six. The expected dividend yield stood at 5%, and was set to rise to around 6.5% in the next two years.

That looks like a nice valuation. And it shows a benefit of buying shares in a gold miner.

I wouldn’t buy the metal itself, as it doesn’t create any actual wealth. Maybe the price will rise and I can make a profit when I sell. But maybe it won’t.

Gold stocks, on the other hand, generate cash from miners selling the metal. And that can get me a nice dividend income.

Low production cost

It will most likely vary from year to year. But as long as a miner can produce gold for a cost that’s lower than the market price, it should be able to make a profit and pay me the cash.

Pan African puts its all-in sustaining production costs at $1,325-$1,350 per ounce. That’s higher than last year. But there’s still a markup of between $645 and $670 per ounce to the market price.

It looks to me like the kind of margin that could remain profitable, with some safety in it.

As for dividends, the latest announcement said that “the group is well positioned to continue making cash distributions to shareholders in the future“.

Guidance

Pan African has set its guidance for the 2023-24 year at 178,000oz-190,000oz. So that’s a fair bit lower than earlier estimates for this year. But the firm does at least talk of “a further production increase in the 2025 financial year“.

So would I buy? I do still like the look of the current valuation. And that’s even after this fall in output. But it’s a risky industry, especially with the small miners. So for that reason, I’ll stay away.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock just jumped 24%. But it’s cheaper than it was last week

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock just spiked. But thanks to earnings forecast revisions, the valuation is now lower than it was before that…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,208 yearly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Relative to their earnings, UK shares look very cheap right now. Here’s how I’d take advantage to build a passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A 73% upside? Here’s why I just bought Barclays stock

| John Fieldsend

Barclays stock seems undervalued at its current price. Analysts like the look of it, and I’ve just snapped up a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is £8 the turning point for Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| John Fieldsend

An excellent May trading update has boosted Hargreaves Lansdown shares. Is it enough for me to buy a few myself…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£15k in these 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks would give me a second income of £1,196 a year

| Harvey Jones

Top FTSE 100 stocks are cheaper after this week's stock market dip and offer even higher yields. Here are three…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Buying 10,400 dirt cheap M&G shares today would give me dividend income of £2,038 a year

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock's double-digit yield offers me a highly lucrative second income stream. I'm itching to buy it, but…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 31p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

Penny stocks are volatile but they can prove to be very lucrative investments. Charlie Carman picks one he'd add to…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

6.6% and 9.7% yields! 2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

I only have a limited amount of cash to invest each month on UK stocks. Here are two cheap shares…

Read more »