Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett isn’t the only famous investor to make big moves in the stock market recently

Warren Buffett isn’t the only famous investor to make big moves in the stock market recently

Warren Buffett has made some interesting trades this year. But so have other big-name investors such as Bill Ackman and Terry Smith.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

13F regulatory filings show that Warren Buffett made some interesting trades in the first quarter of 2023. A few of my colleagues here at The Motley Fool have covered these trades in recent articles. Buffett isn’t the only big-name investor who has made notable moves in the stock market recently, however. Here’s a look at some trades made in Q1 by other famous money managers.

Bill Ackman

Let’s start with wealthy hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management (and has an investment fund on the London Stock Exchange).

Last quarter, Ackman bought Alphabet stock for his portfolio. According to 13F filings, he bought 8.1m Class C (GOOG) shares and 2.2m Class A (GOOGL) shares, spending over $1bn on the stock.

Now, Ackman is a value investor. Generally speaking, he invests in high-quality companies that he thinks the market is underestimating. This suggests that he saw value in Alphabet when he was buying the stock.

George Soros

Up next is billionaire George Soros, who’s generally regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time (he once pocketed $1bn by betting against the British pound).

Compared to a lot of other famous investors, Soros is quite an active trader. And last quarter, he made a lot of trades.

However, one that stands out to me is his purchase of 103,000 Nike shares. This increased his holding in the stock – which is well off its highs due to China woes – by 161%.

Another was his purchase of 257,500 Uber shares. This upped his holding by 45%. Uber stock has been moving higher recently thanks to the company’s increased focus on profitability.

Micheal Burry

Michael Burry is the next big-name investor I want to highlight. A contrarian investor, Burry rose to fame after he made an absolute fortune during the 2008/09 housing market crash (his character was featured in the Hollywood movie ‘The Big Short’).

Now, 13F filings show that last quarter, Burry’s firm Scion Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares in Zoom Video Communications.

I think this trade is interesting as Zoom stock is currently back at pre-Covid levels (despite the fact we all use it far more than we did before the pandemic). It also has a very low valuation at present.

Terry Smith

Finally, we have the UK’s own Terry Smith, who runs the popular Fundsmith Equity fund.

Fundsmith’s 13F shows that in Q1, Smith significantly increased his stake in consumer goods company Procter & Gamble. He bought around 1.4m shares, boosting his position by 444%.

He also added to his position in Apple. Here, he bought 872,745 shares, increasing the size of his holding by 185%. This is interesting as, earlier this year, Smith said that he would be patient with Apple and wait for the right time to buy.

A word of warning

It’s worth stressing that all of these big-name money managers have their own unique investment strategies. Some buy stocks for the long term while others are more short-term focused.

So, while their trades can provide interesting investment ideas, investors should always do their own research. It’s important to buy shares that match one’s own goals and risk profile.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Alphabet, Nike, and Apple, and has a position in Fundsmith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Nike, Uber Technologies, and Zoom Video Communications. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Cash ISA vs dividend stocks. Which is better for passive income right now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the best place to invest for passive income right now and outlines the risks and rewards…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Investing £20k in this cheap FTSE 100 stock would earn dividend income of £1,820 a year

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock offers one of the highest yields on the entire index, yet its shares are going cheap.…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

If I invest £5k in Lloyds and Tesco shares, how much passive income will I receive?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend shares is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Here’s how much an investment in…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Over the next 3 years, these 2 UK stocks could soar

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith charts his reasons for thinking that both these top UK stocks could deliver big returns over the coming…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in M&G shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the no.1 dividend stock on the FTSE 100. M&G shares might have…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Bull vs Bear: BHP Group shares

| Duelling Fools

At the Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. Here, two contributors debate…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s my 3 step plan for £2,000 of passive income a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how he'd target £24,000 a year in later…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

How I’d build a second income for life with FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they'd go about seeking to build a second income for life by buying high-quality FTSE 100…

Read more »