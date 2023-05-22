Home » Investing Articles » 1 world-beating FTSE 100 share I’d buy today and it’s not AstraZeneca or National Grid

1 world-beating FTSE 100 share I’d buy today and it’s not AstraZeneca or National Grid

I wish I’d bought this FTSE 100 share 10 years ago for long-term growth and income. But there’s still an opportunity to buy it today.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This FTSE 100 share looked like a top buy a decade ago and unlike many better-known stocks on the index, it remains an overlooked gem today.

Big isn’t always beautiful. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is now the UK’s largest company by market cap at £186bn, but I don’t fancy its sky-high valuation of more than 70 times earnings. National Grid is worth £40bn and offers a steady income stream of around 5% but I fear it offers little prospect of long-term share price growth.

Too often forgotten

Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) is easy to overlook because the £10.5bn stock has no public profile to speak of, as it sells its non-branded ‘consumables’ to other businesses. The only reason investors might stumble across it is when they discover how well its shares have been doing.

I’ve just dug up a review of the stock from 10 years ago, in November 2013. I wrote that I had “gone a bundle on Bunzl”, calling it an unsung hero of the FTSE 100. I admired it for “rolling up its sleeves and getting down to the unglamorous task of selling food packaging, catering equipment, cleaning supplies and safety equipment to businesses around the world”

At the time, its shares cost 1,374p. Today, they stand more than 128% higher at 3,138p. Investors would have got dividends on top, too. The Bunzl share price has continued to climb steadily, up 13.37% in the last 12 months.

Many of the things I wrote about Bunzl a decade ago still apply today. I called it a globally diversified business that has wrapped itself in another layer of diversification, by expanding across a range of services, including groceries, safety, non-food retail, cleaning, hygiene and redistribution.

This gave it a massive market to aim at, I added, and management was making the most of that opportunity through an aggressive acquisition programme.

I made two mistakes, though. I thought Bunzl’s share price looked expensive trading at 19.2 times earnings while the yield disappointed at 2.1%. The second mistake was failing to buy it as a result.

Time to act

Today, Bunzl still looks relatively expensive trading at 17 times earnings, while its forward yield is still 2.1%, against the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. Those figures are remarkably similar, but I’m viewing them in a different light today, given that how well the Bunzl share price has done.

The main reason that the yield looks consistently low is that its share price has done so well. Interestingly, I expected to see smooth dividend progression, but in fact it has hopped around a bit, from 15.5p in 2019 to 89.9p in 2020, then 62.7p last year. Yet the long-term trajectory is upwards and today’s forecast payout is covered 2.9 times by earnings, giving further scope for progression.

As with every stock, there are risks. Acquiring companies in the way it does can be hit or miss, although Bunzl’s extensive experience here minimises the risk of flops. Another worry is that I’m buying at a share price peak, when I prefer to buy shares on a dip.

I’ve been banging on about Bunzl for years. Now’s the time to put my money where my mouth is and actually buy it. Ideally, I’ll buy on a dip but if I don’t get one, I’ll buy anyway.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are on sale should I buy them?

| Harvey Jones

The last year has been tough on Scottish Mortgage shares, but they're so cheap that they're beginning to look irresistible.

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Forget Ocado, buy Tesco shares instead?

| James Beard

Our writer asks whether it's time to shun Ocado, the trendy online grocery retailer, and buy less glamorous Tesco shares…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £3k in BT shares 3 years ago here’s what I’d have now 

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been up and down over the last decade, but mostly down. Does Friday's dip provide a buying…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much extra income could I earn investing £30 a week in shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he reckons £30 per week put into the stock market could build a long-term source of…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to set up a Stocks and Shares ISA this month?

| Christopher Ruane

Rather than waiting until April to think about a Stocks and Shares ISA, this writer explains why he wants to…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Is Babcock International the best value stock on the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

Global military spending is soaring yet shares in this UK defence company have underperformed. Is it now time for me…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

‘Apocalypse Nearly’ for the London Stock Exchange

| Owain Bennallack

It’s also important to acknowledge that much of what ails the LSE is going on elsewhere, too.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 6.7%! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks?

| Royston Wild

These dividend stocks offer yields that beat the average for UK blue-chip shares. They also trade on low P/E or…

Read more »