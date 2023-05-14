Home » Investing Articles » 3 ETFs I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

3 ETFs I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

Low-cost funds can provide instant diversification to a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are three I’d add to my portfolio today.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There were over 8,000 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) around the world in 2022. While this gives me multiple potential ways to grow my Stocks and Shares ISA, it can be quite daunting. There are just so many to choose from.

Here then, I’m going to highlight three I’d buy today.

Going global

I consider an ETF that provides exposure to shares worldwide to be a core holding. One popular example is the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index, which tracks 7,000 stocks globally.

I don’t own this particular ETF, but I have a holding in a similar one. They all serve the same function, which is to give investors a stake in global stock market growth, including in Asia Pacific and the eurozone.

Today, such funds allocate around 60% to the US stock market. The top five holdings are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and Google-parent Alphabet.

Obviously, there’s a high concentration on technology firms here, which adds risk if the sector underperforms for a while. But the beauty with this index is that if certain stocks underperform long enough, then they’ll slip down the rankings and be replaced by ones growing faster.

For example, before the internet, most of the world’s largest companies were oil companies. Not so much today, though.

So what stocks will be at the top 10 years from now? Renewable energy or semiconductor firms? Luxury goods conglomerates or Chinese companies?

I have no idea, and it doesn’t matter. A global index ETF will capture that growth for me, regardless.

Cybersecurity

One industry I can only see growing in importance in the years ahead is cybersecurity. However, I’m no computer scientist or network hacker. So I’m not knowledgeable enough to pick winners and losers in this constantly evolving space.

My solution is to invest in a thematic cybersecurity ETF that should provide me with broad exposure to the industry’s growth. And one I’m invested in is L&G Cyber Security ETF (LSE: ISPY).

The fund’s top holdings include BlackBerry (the former phone maker that’s transitioned to a cybersecurity firm), SentinelOne, and UK-based Darktrace.

Of course, there’s always a risk that many of these individual stocks don’t perform. Cybersecurity is an extremely competitive industry, after all.

But the fund’s long-term performance has been excellent. The share price is up 147% since launch in 2015.

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury for orgainsations. It’s an absolute necessity in today’s digital age, especially as cybercrime is expected to cost the world around $10.5trn by 2025. So I expect some big winners to emerge in this space.

Growth and income

Finally, I’d go with the Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF. This tracks the performance of the UK’s mid-cap index, which has struggled lately due to rising inflation and interest rates.

While those issues still persist, therefore creating risk, I expect the FTSE 250 to eventually bounce back. After all, mid-sized companies have the potential to grow more quickly than larger ones.

Top holdings include engineer IMI, Howden Joinery Group, and renewable energy specialist Greencoat UK Wind. All three are excellent stocks in my opinion.

Plus, this ETF has a dividend yield of 3.4%, offering the potential for both income and capital growth. If I had spare cash to invest, I’d buy this fund.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Cyber Security Ucits ETF, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, Howden Joinery Group Plc, IMI, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s valuation tool tells me there’s a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich from the UK stock market!

| James Beard

In 2001 Warren Buffett proposed a new test to judge whether stocks were fairly valued. This indicator suggests now is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My take: I’d ignore the doomsayers and invest in Lloyds shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Lloyds shares after the recent volatility. The stock plummeted despite another strong…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 investment funds that could turbocharge a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three niche investment funds producing market-beating returns for investors, thanks to powerful, long-term trends.

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

No pension at 50? How I’d aim to build passive income of £436 a week for a comfortable retirement

| James Beard

Having enough passive income to supplement the state pension is the key to a happy retirement. It's possible starting at…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 bargain!  I think investors should buy Barclays shares under 160p

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why FTSE 100 stalwart Barclays represents great value, despite concerns about the health of the global…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Ferrexpo shares have bounced back before – and they look cheap now!

| Christopher Ruane

It’s been a wild few years for the price of Ferrexpo shares. Does their current level offer this writer an…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Direct Line shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Direct Line Group shares after the insurer warned that rising claims will…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into a £10K second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how a long-term investing mindset can help build a sizeable second income stream via carefully-selected blue-chip shares.

Read more »