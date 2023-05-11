Home » Investing Articles » 2 secrets to targeting a £1,000,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

2 secrets to targeting a £1,000,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

A million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA sounds like a pipe dream. But here’s why I think it’s possible, thanks to two key steps.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I used to think building a £1,000,000 net worth was impossible for those of us with normal jobs. But for anyone with the right knowledge who can save regularly, I’d say it’s a realistic goal for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

In my view, there are two crucial steps to follow. By understanding them, I hope to invest my own ISA to a £1m net worth.

The eighth wonder of the world

The first ‘secret’ is how mind-bogglingly powerful compound interest is. It’s something no one seems to realise.

Einstein said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn’t, pays it”.

A simple example can show this neatly. If I had £10,000 and got 10% interest over a year, then it turns into £11,000. 

Now, let’s say I get the 10% again. My £11,000 has turned into £12,210. Two years in, and it doesn’t seem like I’m building wealth that quickly. 

Here’s the thing though. Over 30 years, the £10,000 becomes £174,494. Over 40 years, it’s £452,592. Over 50 years, it’s now £1,173,909. That’s the million-pound target right there from just £10,000 and adding nothing else. 

The trick here is that I’m getting ‘interest on the interest’. This makes the growth exponential which becomes absurdly powerful over time. 

10%+ returns

The second ‘secret’ is to understand the superb returns that investing in stocks can offer. 

The companies I invest in are on leading UK and US exchanges. The historical percentage return – including dividends and share price increases – for these indexes like the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, or S&P 500 is around 8%-10% per year. And that’s even taking into account stock market crashes like 2001, 2008, or 2020.

For example, cigarette seller British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) has an excellent compound annual growth rate of 13.5% going back to 1995. A £10,000 stake back then would have snowballed into roughly £340,000 today. 

Receiving this kind of return from stocks will compound in much the same way compound interest does. And this is how I hope to hit the £1m figure in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Not for the faint of heart

It’s important to point out that investing like this is not for the faint of heart. 

A big problem is the risk of choosing poor stocks. For example, the annualised return of insurance and financial services firm Aviva (LSE:AV) was an underperforming 2.6% since 1995. A £10,000 stake here would have increased to only £21,700 in 28 years.

Worse still, the internet is full of stories of people who couldn’t deal with seeing their net worth drop in 2008 and sold all their holdings. 

The market rebounded from that crash, but anyone who sold at the bottom out of fear would’ve lost out massively. 

My strategy

Personally, I think investing in businesses is easily the best option to grow my wealth, despite these risks. 

So I plan to continue to put my savings into quality companies and enjoy the returns from compound interest.

Hopefully, this strategy will grow my Stocks and Shares ISA to the million-pound mark or even higher.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

How much should I invest to give up work and live only off dividend income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith goes over the theory and the practical elements of what he'd need to do in order to solely…

Read more »

Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall
Growth Shares

4 reasons why the BAE share price could outperform the FTSE 100 this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the BAE share price has risen so much over the past year and why it could…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy today and they aren’t Barclays or BP

| Harvey Jones

There are plenty of dividend stocks around that I'd love to buy today and two on my wishlist have particularly…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is below 50p… but is it as cheap as it looks?

| Stephen Wright

With a share price of 50p, is Lloyds Banking Group a cheap stock? According to Stephen Wright, the answer comes…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s my 3-step plan for £1,500 of passive income a month

| Charlie Carman

With no retirement savings at 40, it's not too late to invest in dividend stocks for passive income. Here's how…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy now [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Are these FTSE-listed passive income stocks too cheap to miss? Or are they value traps investors should avoid like the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest in stocks to give up work and live off passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Quitting the nine-to-five grind to live off passive income from dividends sounds like the ultimate dream to many people. But…

Read more »