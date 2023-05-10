Home » Investing Articles » UK stocks: here’s how I’d build a million-pound portfolio

UK stocks: here’s how I’d build a million-pound portfolio

Our writer highlights what their strategy would be if they were aiming to build a million-pound portfolio composed of high-quality UK shares.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a £1m portfolio consisting of UK shares is no doubt an ambition shared by many investors. Today, I’m going to outline exactly how I’d go about aiming to achieve just that.

A quick word of warning though, it’s not as quick or as easy as some out there would have me believe.

Is a million-pound portfolio possible?

The first thing I want to highlight is that it’s absolutely possible for me to make a million from buying and holding UK shares.

Above all, this is thanks to the miracle of compound returns, which is the process whereby money earned from an investment builds upon itself over longer periods of time.

To illustrate, let’s say I set aside £350 per month to invest. Assuming an 8% annual return, after 39 years I’d have an investment pot worth £1,046,529.

Crucially, earning a marginally higher or lower rate of return would make a huge difference to the amount of money I’d end up with.

It would also significantly speed up or slow down the time it would take for me to reach £1m.

The importance of a long-term outlook

What this highlights to me more than anything else is the importance of time and patience. To build that million-pound portfolio, I’ll have to be willing to be in it for the long term.

If you don’t believe me, just ask Hargreaves Lansdown. Last year, the investment platform reported that the average age of their ISA millionaires was 72. This is because compound returns take time to really get going.

In addition, I need to be prepared to hold my shares for the long term in order to overcome short-term volatility.

If there’s one thing that will harm my returns, it’s getting cold feet after seeing the value of my portfolio fall amid temporary share price fluctuations.

For this reason, I’d focus on buying high-quality UK shares that I’d be happy to buy and then forget about for the next 10-plus years.

Stocks and Shares ISA

Where would I store these investments? In an ISA of course!

A Stocks and Shares ISA is essentially a tax wrapper that shields a wide range of investments, including UK shares.

As such, any capital gains or dividends received from my investments in an ISA would be tax-free.

This tax efficiency would be a major boost in my pursuit to build a million-pound portfolio.

A diversified basket of UK shares

When it comes to picking the companies I’d invest in. I’d personally focus on trying to pick out those with outstanding long-term growth potential.

Targeting these companies makes sense because I have a lot of time on my side.

As a result, I can prioritise higher-risk picks and look for firms that can grow earnings rapidly and thus significantly rise in price.

After hoovering up a diversified selection of, say, 15-20 of these UK shares, I’d hold them for the next 35-40 years as part of my strategy to to become an ISA millionaire.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

UK shares: how I’d invest in the stock market for the highest returns

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares exactly how they'd buy high-quality UK shares to maximise their returns from investing in the stock market.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Invest like the best: how I’d use Warren Buffett’s approach to build wealth from scratch

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they'd invest like Warren Buffett to build wealth from scratch with a portfolio of high-quality UK…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

3 ways to try and protect a Stocks & Shares ISA from a market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines several of his preferred ways to help his Stocks & Shares ISA to weather any potential storms…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO stock? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights and interprets several charts showing financial metrics that have should have an influence on NIO stock.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 penny shares I’m looking at to target explosive returns

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny shares can be high risk. But the potential for spectacular capital gains can make them worth adding…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Time could be running out to buy Alphabet stock

| John Choong

Down 25% from its all-time high, Alphabet stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may be worth snatching up today before the stock market rallies.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is on sale! Should I buy it?

| Royston Wild

Recent market volatility means NatWest Group's share price has plummeted. But I'd still rather buy other FTSE 100 value shares…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares or avoid them like the plague?

| Ben McPoland

Lloyds shares are cheap and offer a market-beating dividend yield. But then so do many other FTSE 100 stocks. So…

Read more »