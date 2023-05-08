I’d aim for a million doing these three things

Christopher Ruane reckons this trio of investment principles could improve his chances if he seriously wants to aim for a million.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The idea of becoming a stock market millionaire is not just a pipe dream. Many people achieve it in real life. But many do not. I think it is possible to aim for a million buying shares. But to achieve that requires realism and discipline.

If I seriously wanted to aim for that goal, here are three things I would do to improve my chances.

Invest the right amount

Any investor’s returns in the stock market depends upon a couple of factors. How much do they invest and what is the rate of return?

Obviously, getting a rate of return far above average could boost my performance, although in practice it can be difficult to achieve. But no matter how well I choose shares to buy and hold, without putting a fairly serious amount of money into shares, I am unlikely to reach my target.

Imagine I can achieve a compound annual growth rate of 15%, for example. If I put in £100,000 today and managed to achieve that, it would take me 16 years to have a million-pound portfolio.

Putting more money in earlier can help me aim for a million. That can be a lump sum, or if that is not an option, then I can get into a regular saving habit. Either way, if I seriously hope to aim for a million, I will need to be willing to commit a serious amount of money to the project.

Take the long view

Sixteen years may sound like a long time. Then again, if putting £100,000 into the stock market 16 years ago (back in 2007) could have already made me a millionaire by now, I might see things differently!

But whether I want to aim for a million or simply build wealth on a more modest scale, taking a long-term approach to investing could help me.

That is because finding great companies in which to invest can become more rewarding over time. If a company does well year after year, that can add up to substantial gains over the long term.

JD Sports is up 26% in the past year, but has more than doubled over the past five years. Halma is down 1% in the past year, but up 90% over five years. Spirax-Sarco has fallen 2% in the past year, but gained 95% in five years.

Among top performing shares, time is typically an investor’s friend not enemy.

Focus on quality

Even a great company can stumble though. So whether I want to aim for a million or just put a small amount of spare cash to work, I always make sure to keep my portfolio diversified.

With a long-term perspective I also think the value of focusing on quality becomes even more obvious. In the short term, a very risky share can sometimes do well. But over the course of a decade or more, many risks will come home to roost. Going through the whole economic cycle, a company’s business model will be tested.

So I look for shares in businesses I think have outstanding prospects and are priced attractively, even when I consider the long-term risks involved.