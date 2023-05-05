Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest my £20K ISA allowance to target a second income of £1,600 per year

How I’d invest my £20K ISA allowance to target a second income of £1,600 per year

Christopher Ruane explains the mechanics of how he’d aim to build a four-figure second income by investing £20,000 in dividend shares.

Earning a second income does not necessarily mean taking on a part-time job. One alternative I use is buying shares I think can pay me dividends in future.

Doing that with a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit, I think I could generate around £1,600 in dividend income annually. Here’s how.

Picking great dividend shares

At the heart of my approach is spending £20,000 on a diversified portfolio of five to 10 shares I think could pay me juicy dividends for years to come, relative to what I pay for them.

How could I choose them? I would stick to large, blue-chip companies with businesses I felt I could understand well enough to assess. Then I would ask myself a few simple questions.

Does the business operate in a field I expect to keep experiencing high customer demand, whether it is selling groceries like Tesco or offering telecom services like Vodafone?

Within that area, does the company have a competitive advantage that can help build customer loyalty based on something other than price? That can be important for profit margins and dividends are basically a way of distributing profits to shareholders.

This competitive edge could be iconic brands, like those owned by Unilever, a proprietary formula such as AstraZeneca holds for some pharmaceuticals, or a unique distribution network like that of National Grid.

Next, does the company have the ability to pay profits out as dividends? Sometimes there may be other priorities. A large debt pile, for example, could need to be serviced. Indeed, that is one reason I sold my Vodafone shares this year. I was concerned that the company’s debt could lead to a dividend cut.

Looking at yields

However, even a great share has its price. If I buy at too high a cost, it could turn out to be a bad investment.

In the context of setting up a second income, the price I pay also influences how much I might earn. We talk about this in terms of dividend yield. That is the annual return I expect from a share as a percentage of what I pay for it.

Targeting £1,600 in second income per year from a £20,000 ISA requires me to have an average yield of 8%. I could do that by buying shares that yield 8% now, although I would focus on quality and value, avoiding the trap of buying a share just because it has a high yield.

But if my average yield now was lower than 8%, I might still hit my target. Dividends could rise over time, for example, although they could also fall. In addition, I could compound my dividends initially. That means reinvesting them in more shares. Doing that, at some point in future, I would hopefully hit my target annual second income of £1,600 – or more!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc, Unilever Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

