Home » Investing Articles » BAE Systems’ share price is above 1,000p. Is the stock still worth buying?

BAE Systems’ share price is above 1,000p. Is the stock still worth buying?

BAE Systems’ share price has roughly doubled over the last two years. Is the defence stock still worth buying today? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s view.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems‘ (LSE:BA.) share price has been on a tear. Last month, it crossed the 1,000p mark.

I’ve covered the shares on numerous occasions over the last year and I’ve always been quite bullish on them, given the supportive backdrop. Are they still worth buying now that they’re trading above 1,000p? Let’s take a look.

Trading at premium to the market

Let’s start with the valuation here to set the scene. For 2023, analysts currently expect BAE Systems to generate earnings per share (EPS) of 59.1p.

This means that at the current share price of 1,014p, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 17.2. That’s higher than the market average. At present, the median forward-looking P/E ratio across the FTSE 100 index is about 13.8.

In other words, BAE Systems shares trade at premium to the UK market. So is the stock worth this above-average multiple?

Business momentum

Well, one reason it could be is that BAE operates in an industry that is pretty secure right now. Given the high level of geopolitical tension globally, governments are spending heavily on defence.

And the company is benefiting. For example, last month it landed:

  • A US Navy C4i (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence) support contract worth $537m
  • A US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency contract worth $8.3m
  • An F-35 jet maintenance support contract worth £161m alongside Lockheed Martin

Meanwhile, at the end of 2022, the company had an order backlog of nearly £60bn.

So the company has momentum right now.

Earnings growth

Another reason the stock could be worth a premium is that both revenue and earnings are expected to increase significantly this year.

Last year, BAE Systems posted revenue of £21.3bn and earnings per share of 55.5p. This year however, analysts expect the group to post revenue of £24.2bn and, as I mentioned earlier, EPS of 59.1p.

That equates to top- and bottom-line growth of 13.6% and 6.5% respectively.

This is encouraging considering that businesses in many other industries are facing an earnings slowdown right now.

Reliable dividends

A third reason the stock could be worth an above-average multiple is that it’s a reliable dividend payer with an attractive yield.

BAE Systems has increased its payout every year over the last decade. This puts it in an elite group of FTSE 100 stocks.

And with analysts expecting a payout of 28.9p per share for 2023, the prospective yield here is about 2.9% currently. Dividend coverage (a gauge of dividend sustainability) is forecast to be around two.

This kind of dividend setup is worth paying for, to my mind.

My view

Putting this all together, my view is that BAE Systems are still worth buying today.

Having said that, the higher valuation does add some risk. Compared to when the stock was trading near 850p at the start of the year, there’s less of a margin of safety now.

Therefore, I wouldn’t be loading up on the shares right now. If I was looking to buy the stock today, I’d be having a nibble now and then wait for a pullback to build my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a passive income stream of £1,200 a year!

| Ben McPoland

Here's how I'd aim to turn the £20k ISA contribution limit into average passive income of £100 a month by…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 excellent FTSE 100 income shares that aren’t housebuilder or tobacco stocks

| Harvey Jones

Housebuilders and tobacco companies offer attractive dividends but I've just bought two brilliant income shares in other sectors.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Forget Scottish Mortgage shares! Here’s the only investment trust I’m buying this year 

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares will recover at some point, but I don't think we're there yet. By contrast, another investment trust…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is the Persimmon share price heading back to £30?

| James Beard

As recently as June 2021, Persimmon shares were changing hands for £30. Our writer considers whether the stock will reach…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

I’m so glad I bought these 4 huge US tech stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These mega-cap US tech stocks have surged from their November 2022 lows, with one soaring almost 43%. But there's one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

An insider just bought £2m of this FTSE 250 stock!

| Mark Tovey

Gill Barr, a board member at furniture retailer DFS, just shelled out millions of pounds on the stock. Should I…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

An unbelievable value stock to buy before it’s too late!

| Mark Tovey

I just snapped up this value stock. It's a company that produces palm oil. With no debt and a rock-bottom…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £8,117 a year

| Harvey Jones

I want to build a second income for retirement and creating a portfolio of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks looks…

Read more »