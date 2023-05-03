Home » Investing Articles » An unbelievable value stock to buy before it’s too late!

An unbelievable value stock to buy before it’s too late!

I just snapped up this value stock. It’s a company that produces palm oil. With no debt and a rock-bottom valuation, I think its share price could rocket!

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I could hardly believe what I was seeing when I stumbled across this UK value stock.

Anglo Eastern Plantations (LSE:AEP) is not the kind of stock that gets talked about on the TV or at the pub.

In fact, there’s not a single analyst covering the FTSE 250 company, which owns and operates palm oil plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia.

That might partly explain why the company’s stock seems to be trading at a bargain-basement price.

A well-oiled operation

Let’s take a step back and look at how Anglo makes its money.

The company’s main produce is palm oil, which is used as a cooking oil and a biofuel, as well as an ingredient in margarine and soaps.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s undisputed leaders in palm oil production, accounting for 80% of global production.

Source: Anglo Eastern

Within those two countries, Anglo has 16 estates that churn out close to 500,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) a year.

That is around 0.5% of global production. Let’s be clear: the company is very much a “price-taker” and not a “price-maker”. In other words, it is at the mercy of global supply and demand for palm oil.

Vegetable oil markets have been buoyed by the war in Ukraine disrupting sunflower production. But globally traded commodity markets can turn at any moment for a thousand possible reasons.

So, why did I buy shares in this company?

Palm and prosperity

Here’s where things get interesting.

Anglo’s revenue is up 93% from 2018 to 2022. Its net income, meanwhile, has rocketed 655% over the same time period. The company achieved that feat by beefing up its profit margin, from 4.6% to 17.8% in the last five years.

Source: Trading View

But the stock’s price has not reflected that phenomenal growth in the company’s fundamentals, notching up only 7% since 2018.

That has resulted in its price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios dropping.  

Price-to-earnings (P/E)Price-to-sales (P/S)
201826.31.2
201918.01.3
20209.31.1
20215.70.9
20224.90.9
Source: Trading View

The company’s P/E ratio of 4.9 is way beneath its five-year average of 13. To revert back to the mean, its share price would need to shoot up by 160%!

Anglo’s coffers are also brimming with £184m in net cash. That’s enough dough for the company to buy back its entire free-float market capitalisation of 18.1m shares.

Fly in the palm oil?

A lot of people will recognise the term “palm oil” from reading packets that boast of not containing the ingredient.

Perhaps the oil’s connection to deforestation explains ESG-conscious investors’ reluctance to touch this dirt-cheap stock. But Anglo sticks to strict zero-deforestation rules, and evidence shows such agreements are working to protect Indonesia and Malaysia’s boundless green horizons.

I can’t overlook the political risks of Anglo being mainly based in Indonesia, however. Corruption in the country has worsened since 2018, according to Transparency International. In addition, the government imposed a shock export ban on palm oil in April 2022 to secure supplies for locals. The ban has since been replaced with a quota system.

Despite that turbulence, I couldn’t resist snapping up shares in Anglo. The rock-bottom valuation and fat cash balance make me confident this palm oil investment could bear some juicy fruit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has positions in Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a passive income stream of £1,200 a year!

| Ben McPoland

Here's how I'd aim to turn the £20k ISA contribution limit into average passive income of £100 a month by…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 excellent FTSE 100 income shares that aren’t housebuilder or tobacco stocks

| Harvey Jones

Housebuilders and tobacco companies offer attractive dividends but I've just bought two brilliant income shares in other sectors.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Forget Scottish Mortgage shares! Here’s the only investment trust I’m buying this year 

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares will recover at some point, but I don't think we're there yet. By contrast, another investment trust…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is the Persimmon share price heading back to £30?

| James Beard

As recently as June 2021, Persimmon shares were changing hands for £30. Our writer considers whether the stock will reach…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

I’m so glad I bought these 4 huge US tech stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These mega-cap US tech stocks have surged from their November 2022 lows, with one soaring almost 43%. But there's one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

An insider just bought £2m of this FTSE 250 stock!

| Mark Tovey

Gill Barr, a board member at furniture retailer DFS, just shelled out millions of pounds on the stock. Should I…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £8,117 a year

| Harvey Jones

I want to build a second income for retirement and creating a portfolio of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

7% dividend yield! Is this the best UK stock to buy in an ISA?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explores whether this high-yielding UK stock could be among the best shares they could buy inside their Stocks…

Read more »