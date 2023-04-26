Home » Investing Articles » Will the Persimmon dividend grow or shrink?

Will the Persimmon dividend grow or shrink?

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s upbeat about the long-term outlook for the Persimmon dividend, even after a massive cut last year.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the attractions of owning shares in housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN) in recent years has been the juicy payout. However, the total Persimmon dividend for last year came in at just 60p per share, barely a quarter of what had been paid the prior year.

That was the result of the company adopting a revised dividend policy amid deteriorating market conditions for housebuilders.

But what might lie ahead – a further cut, or the potential for a rise?

What drives the dividend?

I think a couple of points are important when trying to understand the Persimmon dividend.

One is the company’s profits. In order to keep paying a dividend, a company usually needs to generate earnings. With weakening demand in areas of the housing market and inflation putting pressure on profit margins, the outlook for Persimmon profits in coming years looks less bright than it did in recent history.

The company said today that, if current momentum holds, it expects to sell 8,000-9 ,000 homes this year. In each of the past two years, the number was close to 11,000.

So this year’s sales volumes are likely to fall sharply even if market conditions do not deteriorate further, which is itself a clear risk. Lower sales volumes will likely lead to smaller profits. Pre-tax profits last year already fell by 24% (albeit that was largely due to setting aside money to deal with legacy safety issues like cladding), while free cash flows halved.

But the second part of understanding a dividend is the payout ratio. For years, Persimmon paid out almost all of its earnings as dividends. Slashing the dividend last year meant that basic earnings still covered the dividend almost three times over, despite lower profits.

That coverage gives me confidence that the dividend is unlikely to shrink further in the next few years unless business performance deteriorates significantly. The shares currently yield 4.6%.

Long-term outlook

But could the dividend grow?

I think so, which is why I bought Persimmon shares this year and plan to hold them.

In the short term, I do not expect dramatic growth. Clearly the outlook for the housing market remains uncertain and I think company management will be cautious when setting the dividend.

But as a long-term investor, I am looking further ahead. In the coming decade, I think the country’s housing shortage can help sustain buoyant demand even if economic uncertainty has a short-term negative impact on sales levels.

As Persimmon noted in today’s trading statement: “The longer-term demand fundamentals for new homes remain robust.”

If selling prices stay strong, the firm could produce substantial profits in coming years even on smaller sales volumes.

At some point, I hope volumes will start to grow again. With its model of vertically integrated component manufacturing and high historical profit margins, I expect the company to do well in the future. I think that could form the basis for growth in the dividend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 stocks I’d snap up before it’s too late

| Mark Tovey

These battered FTSE 250 stocks have great growth potential. The self-storage industry boomed during Covid, but I think it has…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I might buy in May!

| Royston Wild

Buying penny stocks can help supercharge an investor's capital gains. I think these two particular small-caps could be great long-term…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Will it soon be too late to buy cheap easyJet shares?

| Alan Oscroft

easyJet shares have made a strong start to 2023. But might a real price surge just be holding off until…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

I invested £1.5k in Rio Tinto shares six months ago. Here’s what they’re worth today

| Harvey Jones

Rio Tinto shares have fallen this year and the dividend has been halved, but I still don't regret my decision…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A multibillion-pound reason to buy Barclays shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he believes Barclays shares are a buy with the British banking giant due to publish…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’ll buy these 5 FTSE 100 shares in an ISA for a second income of £1,646 a year

| Harvey Jones

I’m hoping to max out my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance by investing in dividend-paying stocks to generate a tax-free…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Bull vs Bear: IAG shares

| Duelling Fools

At the Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. Here, two contributors debate…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price looks weak, but I’d buy now

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has lost 57% of its value over five years. Also, it's down 28% over one year.…

Read more »