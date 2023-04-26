Home » Investing Articles » Could an Alphabet dividend be on the way?

Could an Alphabet dividend be on the way?

Christopher Ruane likes the long-term growth prospects for the owner of Google. But can he expect an Alphabet dividend any time soon?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a shareholder in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), I like the strong cash flows that the company throws off. But, at some point, I wonder whether a shareholder like me might be able to make better use of them than the tech giant. So, could an Alphabet dividend be on the cards in coming years?

To pay or not to pay

When a company generates spare cash it can invest it in the business, or pay it out to shareholders as dividends.

Many tech companies start by not paying dividends. Alphabet is an example, as is Amazon. Others go for years without paying a dividend before changing tack and making regular shareholder payouts. Apple is an example.

In any case, Alphabet keeping money to grow its business has made sense while it has huge growth opportunities.

But the thing is that Alphabet does not really need all that money. Indeed, that is why rather than reinvesting it all in the business, it has already been using some of it to buy back shares.

That is on a big scale: the company announced yesterday that it plans to spend another $70bn on upcoming buybacks.

Dividend prospects

If it has that much spare cash floating around, could we see an Alphabet dividend?

I think the answer is yes. Companies sometimes prefer buybacks as they help improve earnings per share even when total profits are flat. But many shareholders like dividends and paying one can improve sentiment towards a share, potentially boosting its price.

Alphabet is a moneymaking machine. Net income in the first quarter fell 8% compared to the same period last year, but still came in at $15.1bn. Job cuts could lead to higher profits, while the risk of an advertising downturn hurting earnings did not seem to materialise strongly in the quarter’s earnings. Net cash flows from operating activities fell 6% year on year to $23.5bn.

Those are huge numbers.

Alphabet shares have fallen 11% in the past year on fears that AI could eat into revenues and profits at the core search business. But I do not think that risk showed through strongly in the results. Meanwhile, non-search businesses like Google Cloud continue to gain traction, with that division reporting 28% revenue growth.

If the share price rises, buying back shares may be less economically attractive for the company. An Alphabet dividend could make more sense as a way to distribute excess cash to shareholders.

Long-term hold

However, I do not know when that might happen. For now, at least, management seems content not to pay a dividend.

Yet if a rising share price means buybacks offer poorer value for the company, I think that could change. At some point in the next three to five years, I expect management will need to engage seriously with the prospect of introducing an Alphabet dividend.

Whether that happens remains to be seen. But I continue to like Alphabet’s strong brand, large customer base, competitive advantage and attractive valuation. I plan to hold my Alphabet shares for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Does Elon Musk’s latest move make Tesla stock a no-brainer buy?

| John Fieldsend

A 12% dip last week in the Tesla stock price looks like it might be a fantastic buying opportunity. Here’s…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Is this star FTSE 100 stock set for take-off after Q1 results surprise?

| Simon Watkins

GSK is a star FTSE 100 stock whose price has fallen over 15% in the past year, but its Q1…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Will the Persimmon dividend grow or shrink?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's upbeat about the long-term outlook for the Persimmon dividend, even after a massive cut last…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 fallen FTSE 250 stocks I’d snap up before it’s too late

| Mark Tovey

These battered FTSE 250 stocks have great growth potential. The self-storage industry boomed during Covid, but I think it has…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I might buy in May!

| Royston Wild

Buying penny stocks can help supercharge an investor's capital gains. I think these two particular small-caps could be great long-term…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Will it soon be too late to buy cheap easyJet shares?

| Alan Oscroft

easyJet shares have made a strong start to 2023. But might a real price surge just be holding off until…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

I invested £1.5k in Rio Tinto shares six months ago. Here’s what they’re worth today

| Harvey Jones

Rio Tinto shares have fallen this year and the dividend has been halved, but I still don't regret my decision…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A multibillion-pound reason to buy Barclays shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he believes Barclays shares are a buy with the British banking giant due to publish…

Read more »