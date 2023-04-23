Home » Investing Articles » Will going nuclear send Rolls-Royce shares into meltdown?

Will going nuclear send Rolls-Royce shares into meltdown?

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares. What’s next for the British engineering giant after the recent rally came to an end in March?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have been red-hot in recent months, going from strength to strength. But the FTSE 100 stock has plateaued since March.

So what could drive the share price forward in the coming years? Could it be Rolls-Royce’s entry into the nuclear space?

Let’s take a look.

Going nuclear

Rolls has three main business segments — civil aviation, power systems, and defence. Collectively, these enterprises account for the vast majority of the engineering giant’s revenue.

However, Rolls has ‘New Markets’ and they are the “development, manufacture and sales of small modular reactors (SMR) and new electrical power solutions“.

Source: Rolls-Royce presentation

For some, the jury is out on the future profitability of the modular nuclear reactor programme — the plan was given government approval and funding last year.

Unsurprisingly, at this moment, it only provides a fraction of the company’s overall revenues. However, the SMR programme has demonstrated proof of concept.

In theory, Rolls would ‘mass produce’ these small reactors, with a capacity of 470MW, and sell them for around £2bn.

The big plus is that by producing these facilities in greater numbers and using a single model, state investors can reduce the risk of costly overruns that have bugged the construction of conventional nuclear power plants. Just look at Hinkley Point — 10 years late and it’s expected to cost almost twice as much as originally anticipated.

But there are challenges. First among them are reports that the UK government is preparing to invite international bids for next-generation nuclear power projects, thus removing its backing for Rolls-Royce’s product in development.

With billions of forecast development costs, it would be disastrous if the government started to favour other companies — the share price would really suffer.

However, in all honesty, I don’t think that’s going to happen. As Chancellor, Rishi Sunak came to Rolls’ rescue during the pandemic. I don’t think he’d want to risk it all now he’s PM.

2022 performance by segmentRevenue (£m)Operating profit (£m)
Civil aerospace5,686143
Defence3,660432
Power systems3,347281
New market3(132)
Other (including corporate)(5)(72)
Totals12,691652

What matters more?

The nuclear programme is interesting but, in reality, other sectors are more important — for now at least. In the near term, I’m hoping to see more signs of the recovery in civil aviation. This is Rolls’ biggest sector and a post-pandemic recovery will propel the company forward.

As Rolls earns through flight performance hours — not just engine sales — China’s reopening is likely to play a major part in this recovery. The country accounted for 40% of wide-body traffic reduction in 2022 versus 2019 — that’s because wide-body jets, which are more typically fitted with Rolls engines, are frequently used on domestic flights.

So would I buy more Rolls-Royce stock? Yes! But it’s not because of the SMR programme. It’s because civil aviation is getting back on track and the stock is down 48% versus pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the risks in the SMR space, I’m not fearing a share price meltdown.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is Alphabet stock going to $200 – or $50?

| Christopher Ruane

Shareholder Christopher Ruane weighs a bull and a bear case for Alphabet stock, explaining why he plans to hold his…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d target £5,000 in extra income annually buying a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he could earn an extra income of £5,000 annually by investing in just five shares. Here's how…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’d rather start investing with £300 than £3,000!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how much he would like to use if he was to start investing for the first time…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’ve bought for massive passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market can be a great source of passive income. Dr James Fox details two of his favourite dividend…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown: a passive income stock for even higher interest rates!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's looking to Hargreaves Lansdown to bolster his portfolio's passive income generating capacity after inflation…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to invest in ‘cheap’ Japanese stocks like Warren Buffett!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at increasing his exposure to Japan after legendary investor Warren Buffett described the…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Investing in Shell shares: looking beyond the near term!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Shell shares. Despite volatility in energy prices, the long-term forecast for fossil…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Scottish Mortgage shares 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether buying Scottish Mortgage shares three years ago would have been a rewarding investment, and looks…

Read more »