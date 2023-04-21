A second income for £10 a day? Here’s how!

Our writer explains how he’d use a regular saving and investment habit to start building a second income he hopes could stretch far into the future.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Is it necessary to work more hours in order to earn more money? Not always. When it comes to building a second income, my own preferred approach is to build a portfolio of dividend shares.

Doing that does not require a big upfront sum and could hopefully pay me rewards for the rest of my life. Here’s how.

How dividends work

When a listed company makes money it has a choice of what to do with it. It may reinvest it in the business, or use it to pay down debt. But it can also make a payment to investors who own its shares.

This is known as a dividend. Dividends are never guaranteed, but some businesses like Spirax-Sarco and British American Tobacco have paid them out to shareholders year after year for decades on end.

Choosing dividend shares to buy

But just because a company has paid out dividends in the past does not mean it will do so in future. So when buying dividend shares, I look at three areas in particular.

First, does the business seem likely to throw off a large amount of surplus cash in future? To do that, a company typically needs to have some competitive advantage that gives it pricing power in a market with lots of customers. Examples are firms like Apple and National Grid.

Secondly, does the business have a healthy balance sheet, or is there a lot of debt?

Too much debt can mean even a highly profitable company reduces its dividend as it needs to pay interest and repay debt. Owning such a share might not help me achieve my objective of building a second income.

Vodafone made a dividend cut for that reason a few years ago. My concern about its groaning balance sheet is why I sold my Vodafone shares this year.

Thirdly, how attractively priced is the share? That affects whether I am getting good value when buying a share. Even a great business can make a bad investment if I pay too much.

Valuation also affects the dividend yield I can expect to earn from a share. Yield is my expected annual dividends as a percentage of my purchase cost.

Building that income

Putting aside £10 a day in a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA would give me £3,650 a year to invest. To help manage my risk, I would spread my investment across a diversified range of shares.

In the beginning, this approach would earn me something closer to pocket money than a sizeable second income.

Putting £3,650 into shares with an average dividend yield of 5%, for example, should earn me just over £180 in annual dividends. Over time though, hopefully that could grow.

I could earn dividends from shares for years or even decades after buying them, while using ongoing regular saving to keep purchasing new ones.

That could lead me to a lifelong second income, all for £10 a day.