Home » Investing Articles » A second income for £10 a day? Here’s how!

A second income for £10 a day? Here’s how!

Our writer explains how he’d use a regular saving and investment habit to start building a second income he hopes could stretch far into the future.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is it necessary to work more hours in order to earn more money? Not always. When it comes to building a second income, my own preferred approach is to build a portfolio of dividend shares.

Doing that does not require a big upfront sum and could hopefully pay me rewards for the rest of my life. Here’s how.

How dividends work

When a listed company makes money it has a choice of what to do with it. It may reinvest it in the business, or use it to pay down debt. But it can also make a payment to investors who own its shares.

This is known as a dividend. Dividends are never guaranteed, but some businesses like Spirax-Sarco and British American Tobacco have paid them out to shareholders year after year for decades on end.

Choosing dividend shares to buy

But just because a company has paid out dividends in the past does not mean it will do so in future. So when buying dividend shares, I look at three areas in particular.

First, does the business seem likely to throw off a large amount of surplus cash in future? To do that, a company typically needs to have some competitive advantage that gives it pricing power in a market with lots of customers. Examples are firms like Apple and National Grid.

Secondly, does the business have a healthy balance sheet, or is there a lot of debt?

Too much debt can mean even a highly profitable company reduces its dividend as it needs to pay interest and repay debt. Owning such a share might not help me achieve my objective of building a second income.

Vodafone made a dividend cut for that reason a few years ago. My concern about its groaning balance sheet is why I sold my Vodafone shares this year.

Thirdly, how attractively priced is the share? That affects whether I am getting good value when buying a share. Even a great business can make a bad investment if I pay too much.

Valuation also affects the dividend yield I can expect to earn from a share. Yield is my expected annual dividends as a percentage of my purchase cost.

Building that income

Putting aside £10 a day in a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA would give me £3,650 a year to invest. To help manage my risk, I would spread my investment across a diversified range of shares.

In the beginning, this approach would earn me something closer to pocket money than a sizeable second income.

Putting £3,650 into shares with an average dividend yield of 5%, for example, should earn me just over £180 in annual dividends. Over time though, hopefully that could grow.

I could earn dividends from shares for years or even decades after buying them, while using ongoing regular saving to keep purchasing new ones.

That could lead me to a lifelong second income, all for £10 a day.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

So is now the right time to invest?

| Malcolm Wheatley

Economic headwinds are easing. So should investors commit fresh funds to the stock market? Such calls are rarely straightforward. But…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why I think it’s time to embrace one of the most unpopular stocks in the FTSE 100!

| James Beard

Frasers Group is one of the least popular stocks in the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX). But our writer thinks it's…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Why is the Scottish Mortgage share price near a 52-week low?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at why the Scottish Mortgage share price has slumped in the past 12 months -- and considers…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Persimmon shares to earn £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Persimmon shares have crashed over the last year and management has cut the dividend. Yet I still think it's a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is heading for record dividends, and I want some

| Alan Oscroft

Think the FTSE 100 is having a bad time, with companies struggling to keep the cash coming in? That's not…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9%+ dividends! 3 high-yield shares I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane picks three high-yield shares he'd happily add to his portfolio today. Each is yielding close to 10% at…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

At first glance Rolls-Royce's share price looks too cheap to ignore. But is the FTSE 100 firm a brilliant value…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock a cheap buy at under $9 after Tesla’s earnings miss?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has plummeted around 85% from its all-time high, but are Tesla's underwhelming results good news for the Chinese…

Read more »