Home » Investing Articles » How to build passive income from growth shares

How to build passive income from growth shares

Looking for retirement income needn’t mean just sticking to dividend shares. Growth shares can help us reach our long-term goals too.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many of us aim to earn income from our shares to help top up our cash when we retire. And most will think that dividend shares are the way to go. I mean, growth shares are for young get-rich-quick types, aren’t they?

Well, let’s think about some of the best investment gains of the past few decades.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is known for seeking great companies at fair prices. He doesn’t go for high-tech growth, as he says he doesn’t understand it. He likes insurance, oil, and cash-cow stocks like that.

Three million percent

Since he took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, its stock has soared by 3m%. In the same time, the S&P 500 index rose close to 25,000%, with dividends.

Just look how the price has gone this century alone:

That’s a top line share price growth from ace stock picker Buffett. And in all those years, Berkshire Hathaway hasn’t paid a cent in dividends.

But there’s a lot of very rich retired shareholders out there, selling a few shares when they need to and having a great time.

What would we do with our dividends anyway? While we’re still building our pot, the best we can do is use them to buy more shares. So, why not let Warren Buffett reinvest the cash for us and save us the time.

Tech stock growth

What springs to mind when we think about the best tech stock successes of the internet era? I don’t know about you, but I think of Amazon.com every time.

Just look at this growth:

The price has dipped a bit in the past couple of years, along with most US tech stocks. But that’s still a stunning result. Those numbers on the right of the chart are percentages, by the way.

Oh, and Amazon doesn’t pay dividends. But again, with a gain of 85,000% I’d be quite happy to raise the cash I need by selling some shares at regular intervals.

Growth stock risk

I have cherry-picked a couple of the best long-term stocks I can think of. And growth shares do typically carry more risk than mature income shares.

If I’d had successes the size of Berkshire Hathaway or Amazon, that wouldn’t bother me. I’d have easily enough profit to be able to take the risk.

But, I’ve seen too many growth stocks crash and burn to put all my cash into them. And when I come to retire, I just don’t want the risk.

Move to safety

My plan will be to sell whatever growth stocks I have in my Stocks and Shares ISA at the time, and move to dividend stocks.

But for now, I still want a part of my ISA cash in growth stocks. That’s why I bought Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. It holds a number of US tech growth stocks, and helps spread the risk. But the risk means it would only ever be a small part of my ISA.

Now, if only I’d known who Warren Buffett was 40 years ago.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 things about Rolls-Royce shares that smart investors know

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are up 109% in six months. Clearly many astute investors spotted a few key reasons to buy a…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK stocks I’d buy for market-beating passive income!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares offer a brilliant blend of low earnings multiples and big dividend yields. Here's why I'd buy them…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett upped his Diageo shares by 100%! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

The Oracle of Omaha's company is now the 10th largest shareholder of the UK drinks giant. Should I load up…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

UK stocks: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich and earn passive income?

| Stephen Wright

With the International Monetary Fund forecasting a drop in UK interest rates, could FTSE 100 stocks be at their lowest…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

If I’d bought $5k worth of Apple shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple shares have been a fabulous investment over the long term. Are they worth buying today? Edward Sheldon provides his…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Get ready for higher FTSE 100 dividends!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Great news for UK investors: FTSE 100 dividend payouts are set to surge in 2023 and again in 2024. In…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The ASML share price is up 50% in 6 months! Have I left it too late to invest?

| James Beard

The ASML share price keeps on rising. But have I missed my chance to benefit from the growth in the…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

After a 5% price drop, is now the time to buy National Grid shares?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid shares have fallen 5% in 12 months, despite it being the UK’s monopoly electricity transmissions network. Is it…

Read more »