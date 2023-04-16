Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks I might buy to boost my passive income!

2 dividend stocks I might buy to boost my passive income!

I think these top dividend stocks could turbocharge my long-term passive income. Here’s why I think now might be a great time to load up on them.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best UK dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio this week. Here are two near the top of my shopping list.

Grainger

Residential landlord Grainger (LSE:GRI) doesn’t have the biggest dividend yield out there. In fact for the current fiscal year the figure sits at a decent, if unspectacular, 2.5%.

Yet I believe the FTSE 250 firm is still a great stock to buy for passive income. This is because it has a strong record of growing annual dividends, excluding a temporary reversal during the pandemic. Improving market conditions suggest it should keep increasing shareholder rewards for a long time, too.

The average rent for a newly-let home hit £1,236 per month last month, estate agent Hamptons says. This was up 10.8% year on year and the second-fastest rise in a decade.

As the UK’s largest-listed landlord, Grainger is reaping the fruits of this favourable landscape. Its portfolio of around 10,000 homes enjoyed like-for-like rental growth of 6.1% during the four months to January, latest financials showed.

And the firm is expanding its estate rapidly to fully capitalise on the high-rent environment. It has a pipeline of around 7,000 new homes.

As a growing population drives demand northwards, and weak housebuilding rates and the ongoing exodus of buy-to-let investors hampers supply, I expect profits to continue growing strongly. I’d buy it even though persistently high build cost inflation could damage profits.

Centamin

Investing in gold stocks such as Centamin (LSE:CEY) poses a very different set of risks to share pickers.

When prices of the metal they produce dive, profits at these businesses tend to fall off a cliff. What’s more, a variety of operational problems at the exploration, development, and production stages can emerge at any time to push costs up and destroy revenues forecasts.

Yet despite these dangers I think Centamin remains an attractive buy. I believe its low valuation — as reflected in a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of eight times for 2023 — more than reflects these risks. It also carries a meaty 6.2% forward dividend yield.

But why buy the gold stock today, you may ask. I think investing in these sorts of mining shares is a good idea at any time as insurance for when things get tough. Such crises can suddenly happen at any moment, after all.

That said, I believe opening a position today might be especially wise as gold metal prices move close to new record highs.

Having built a base around $2,050 per ounce, further heady gains could be around the corner. Ongoing worries over the global economy, speculation of central bank rate cuts, a weak US dollar, and a tense geopolitical backdrop could all fuel extra demand for the safe-haven asset.

I think Centamin could be a good way for me to exploit this theme, too. It is ramping up production at its flagship Sukari mine in Egypt. And it owns several exciting exploration assets in other parts of Africa.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

submarine
Investing Articles

Will BAE Systems shares go stratospheric on new orders?

| Simon Watkins

New F-35 jet orders, added to a huge order book, global security uncertainty and rising dividends, make BAE Systems shares…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 REITs that could be game-changing income stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two income stocks with yields above 8% that could add value in boosting the yield of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Is the IDS share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

The IDS share price has collapsed during the past 12 months. Does this make a brilliant bargain? Or is it…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to billionaires as I buy cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how lessons from investing legends are helping him find cheap shares he hopes can help him build…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can supercharge their ISAs with the Warren Buffett method!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at how investors could learn from legendary investor Warren Buffett to boost their…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

After a correction, these FTSE 100 stocks look dirt-cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top FTSE 100 stocks to buy after the recent market correction that saw…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rio Tinto shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rio Tinto shares and explores whether the stock would have represented a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a second income worth £3,000 a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA can become a vehicle for generating a healthy second income…

Read more »