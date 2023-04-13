Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 6,802 shares of this UK stock for a £1k second income

I’d buy 6,802 shares of this UK stock for a £1k second income

Stephen Wright would invest £12,719 in a UK brick company to start earning a second income. With demand well above supply, he thinks the outlook is bright.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At today’s prices, 6,802 shares in Forterra (LSE:FORT) would cost me around £12,719. I think the stock is a great choice for someone looking to earn a second income.

The brick manufacturer’s stock has been falling as the UK housing market slows down. But for investors with a long-term focus, I think it’s a bargain at today’s prices.

Dividends

Let’s cut straight to the chase. Forterra’s dividend looks pretty enticing right now. The company is set to distribute 10.1p per share to investors in July.

Right now, Forterra’s shares are priced at £1.87. So a 10.1p dividend means that if I bought the stock today, I’d get around 5.4% of my investment back in the form of a dividend in July.

That’s quite a lot for a short-term payoff. But it’s worth noting this isn’t just a straightforward opportunity to seize some quick cash.

I’m expecting Forterra’s share price to fall after the ex-dividend date in June. After all, it makes sense that investors wouldn’t want to pay as much for the stock without being eligible for the big dividend.

This is why I don’t think buying the stock with a view to selling it after the ex-dividend date and profiting from the payout is a good idea. But as an investor, I have a much longer-term view.

Risk and recession

In aiming to earn a second income I’m looking beyond the next dividend payment. Rather than thinking about the next few months, I’m thinking about the next few years.

Forterra shares currently have a dividend yield of around 8.3%. That’s extremely high, which raises the question of whether or not it’s sustainable – and I don’t think it is.

As a brick manufacturer, I expect the business to make less money in 2023 than it did last year. Rising interest rates are hitting the housing market and building is slowing, leading to less demand for bricks.

I therefore expect the dividend to be lower over the next 12 months and a prolonged recession presents a risk of lower returns over time. But I think this risk is being overstated in the current share price.

Outlook and opportunity

In my view, Forterra has a number of long-term tailwinds behind it. So even if a recession results in low returns in the near future, over time, I think this should be a great source of passive income.

First, the company operates in an industry where demand outstrips supply by some margin. Around 20% of the bricks used in UK housebuilding are imported, rather than manufactured in the UK.

This suggests two things. It implies there might well still be some demand for Forterra’s bricks in a recession and also that the business should be able to maintain strong margins in better times.

Second, the company has been investing in its manufacturing capacity, both in terms of capacity and efficiency. I think this should mean profits can reach new highs on the other side of a recession.

That’s why I’d look to buy 6,802 Forterra shares for a £1,000 second income. I’ve been buying the stock for my portfolio this month and I expect to keep doing so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Forterra Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 UK value shares I’d buy to hold for 7 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares are too cheap to miss at current prices. Here's why I'd buy them to hold…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Should I invest in the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500?

| Ben McPoland

Both the FTSE 100 and its US counterpart offer investors a quick and easy way to diversify their portfolios. But…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock I’m buying to boost my monthly income

| Stephen Wright

With a 5% dividend yield and a strong track record of increasing payments, Stephen Wright is buying Realty Income shares…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,300 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking to Charlie Munger to help him figure out which stocks to buy in his Stocks and…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Is the Darktrace share price set to soar in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The Darktrace share price has crashed in the past two years. But the latest quarterly update doesn't look too bad…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I won’t buy Rolls-Royce shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

I see a lot that I like about Rolls-Royce shares at the moment, after a turnaround year in 2022. So…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares at record highs! Should I buy in before it’s too late?

| John Fieldsend

The rise and rise of BAE Systems shares has made shareholders a lot of money. Should I pick up a…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Persimmon stock: a once-in-a-decade chance to pick up cheap shares?

| John Fieldsend

Over a decade ago, Persimmon stock hit a low point before recovering to give its shareholders superb gains. Here's why…

Read more »