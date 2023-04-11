Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 10,000 Tesco shares for £100 in monthly passive income

I’d buy 10,000 Tesco shares for £100 in monthly passive income

I want to build up some long-term passive income by investing in FTSE 100 shares. Today, I’m looking at one of the UK’s favourites.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How do I plan for some passive income to help fund my retirement? I can think of nothing better than UK shares paying dividends.

Today, I have my eye on Tesco (LSE: TSCO), and its forecast yield of 4.5%. It’s not one of the biggest in the UK, but it looks set to grow year after year.

If I buy Tesco shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA, how much would I need to get me my planned £100 per month? That’s £1,200 per year. So based on that 4.5% yield, I’d need a pot of nearly £27,000. At today’s share price, it’s 10,000 shares.

The plan

But before I work out how to get there, there are a couple of things. First, the Tesco share price has been up and down like most in the past few years. Over five years, it’s down 10%, so there’s some risk there.

Now the Tesco dividend has been growing. But it’s dipped a few times in the past, and there will be the risk of cuts in the future.

Still, over the long term, I think Tesco could be one of our best income stocks. It’s in a key sector, and it’s the big cheese.

Yes, there will be some pain right now. With high inflation, high costs, and less spare cash for people to spend, all retail firms will feel some of the squeeze.

What if?

For now, I’ll use the current share price and yield for my sums. It’s just a ‘what if?’, to see what kind of thing might be possible. It’s not a prediction.

So what’s my first step? Well, it has to be to work out how I can buy the shares I’ll need. I don’t have the cash for them all at once. But I can set some aside each month in my ISA.

And when I have enough, I buy some shares and keep on going. Oh, and I invest my dividend cash each year in more shares.

How long?

With £100 per month, how long might it take? With a 4.5% return, I work it out at 16 years. That might seem like a long time, but it’s in reach of a lot of folk out there.

And if I can go for £200 each month, I could get it down to a bit less than 10 years.

So with £200 per month in Tesco shares, I could build a pot worth close to £27,000 in just a decade. And then I’d be set up with £100 per month for life.

Real life

Of course, I wouldn’t put all my money in Tesco. No, I would diversify as a key way to help keep risk down.

So I’d stash away my cash each month. Then when it’s time to buy, maybe go for Tesco the first time. And then next time, buy Barclays. That way, I could build up a diverse pot of shares, all paying me cash each year.

I don’t hold Tesco shares now. But they’re on my list of passive income shares to buy when I can.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could earn income of £2,000 a year from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I'm keen to generate the maximum possible income from this year's Stocks and Shares ISA. This 10% high-yielder is hard…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

BT shares leap in 2023. Are they still a bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

Can BT shares get back to their previous level above 400p, and is the telecoms company a bargain after showing…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Hollywood Bowl shares to hold for a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer runs a rule over Hollywood Bowl shares after the company announced record H1 revenues. He likes the firm…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

Glencore shares are moving after merger plans were floated. Even after a strong bull run, I still think there could…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing For Beginners

Is it finally time to add TUI shares to my watchlist?

| Stephen Wright

After a 12% pop last Thursday, are TUI shares poised to make a comeback? Or are the effects of the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

5 stocks I’d buy for a brand new 2023 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

The new Stocks and Shares ISA year is here. With that, we have a whole new contribution limit to use,…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks being bought or sold by company insiders

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE 100 companies that have seen some buying and selling of company stock by insiders…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

BP shares have risen 36% over the last year. Are they worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been an excellent investment over the last year. But can they keep rising? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »