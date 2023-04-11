Home » Investing Articles » 3 gold stocks to consider as prices of the yellow metal rise

3 gold stocks to consider as prices of the yellow metal rise

Edward Sheldon thinks these gold stocks look interesting now that prices of the commodity are on the rise, nearing $2,000 per ounce.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The price of gold has shot up close to $2,000 per ounce. This could benefit gold stocks.

Here, I’m going to highlight three gold stocks I believe are worth a closer look right now. I think these companies are likely to benefit from higher gold prices.

A gold giant

First up is Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), which is listed in the US. The largest gold miner in the world, it has operations in North and South America, Australia and Africa.

Last year, Newmont produced 6m ounces of gold. And for 2023, it has given guidance of between 5.7m and 6.3m ounces. All-in sustaining costs (a widely-used cost metric across the gold mining industry) are expected to be between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce this year. This means the company should do well while prices are above $2,000 per ounce.

It’s worth noting that in February, Newmont tried to acquire Australia’s largest gold producer Newcrest Mining for $17bn. The offer was rejected. However, the two companies are now reportedly engaged in talks to come to an agreement. If they can strike a deal, it would extend Newmont’s lead as the world’s largest producer.

Newmont shares currently have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 23 and offer a prospective dividend yield of around 3.2%. I see both valuation and yield as relatively attractive, given the company’s size and scale.

Insider buying

The next stock I want to focus on is Centamin (LSE: CEY), which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. It mainly operates in Egypt at the Sukari Gold Mine.

For 2023, Centamin said it expects to produce between 450,000 and 480,000 ounces of gold. All-in sustaining costs are expected to range $1,250-$1,400 per ounce of gold sold. These costs are well below current prices.

One thing that’s worth highlighting here is that both Centamin’s CEO and CFO have bought company stock in the last month. This is very encouraging. These kinds of top-level directors tend to have an excellent understanding of their companies’ prospects.

The forward-looking P/E ratio here is about 13, while the yield is near 4%. I see some value in the stock at those levels.

A cheap gold stock

Finally, in the small-cap space, I think Pan African Resources (LSE: PAF) looks interesting right now. It’s a gold miner with operations in South Africa.

For the year ending 30 June, Pan African Resources expects to produce 195,000-205,000 ounces of gold. It hasn’t provided all-in sustaining costs guidance for the year. However, for the six-month period to the end of 2022, costs were $1,291 per ounce – significantly below current prices.

One reason to be bullish here is that the stock currently has a very low valuation. At present, the forward-looking P/E ratio is just 5.5. At that valuation, I see room for share price appreciation.

Higher-risk shares

It’s worth pointing out that gold stocks are higher-risk investments. Gold mining is a complex business. There are a lot of things that can go wrong. As a result, gold stocks don’t always rise when prices of the commodity are climbing.

My advice to investors looking at gold stocks is to own plenty of other stocks as well for diversification.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks being bought or sold by company insiders

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE 100 companies that have seen some buying and selling of company stock by insiders…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

BP shares have risen 36% over the last year. Are they worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been an excellent investment over the last year. But can they keep rising? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Barclays shares yield 6%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Barclays shares offer a dividend yield that's well above the FTSE 100's average. Are they worth buying? Here's…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

37% cut? Here are the SSE dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The latest SSE dividend forecasts indicate that the electricity company is set to cut its payout significantly in the near…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Santander shares 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Santander shares have performed extremely strongly lately. But how much would I have today if I'd invested a grand in…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 high-yield stocks investors should have on their ISA watchlist now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights a couple of high-yield stocks outside of the FTSE 100 that can offer ISA investors some good…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

As we head towards a recession, these ‘defensive’ dividend stocks are rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Talk of a recession is sending a lot of stocks lower right now. However, these two UK-listed dividend shares are…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m buying this Warren Buffett stock with huge potential for growth

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook thinks this Warren Buffett stock could be on the cusp of monumental growth over the next decade and…

Read more »