Home » Investing Articles » 2 mega-cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now!

2 mega-cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now!

The FTSE index is packed with brilliant bargains following recent market volatility. Here are two cheap shares on my radar right now.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m building a shopping list of the best cheap FTSE 100 shares to add to my portfolio. Here are two I’ll seek to buy if I have spare cash to invest.

Fresnillo

Despite recent rises, the Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) share price still looks dirt-cheap at current levels. Today, the Mexican miner trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.5.

Any reading below 1 implies a stock is undervalued.

I think buying the precious metal producer to hold for the long haul could be a good idea. This safe-haven stock could limit falls across my investment portfolio if economic crisis occurs and broader financial markets sink.

What’s more, I think snapping up Fresnillo could be a top purchase right now. This is because prices of gold and silver are heading through the roof.

World Gold Council data shows that gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded inflows of 32 tonnes in March. This was the first inflow for 10 months and indicates a possible sea change in investor appetite for precious metals.

Various factors remain in play that could drive metals prices still higher. These include lower treasury yields, a weaker US dollar, and persistent worries over global economic growth and the banking sector.

I think Fresnillo is an attractive way to get exposure to gold and silver too. Production problems are an ever-present threat to mining businesses, including this one. But its huge portfolio of assets helps to spread the risk (it has seven operating mines across Mexico).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) also exposes investors to particular risks. The European marketplace in which it trades is congested. And waves of consolidation across the industry will throw up extra challenges for the FTSE firm to contend with.

The business is also being hit by changes to broadband regulations in Germany. In fact, service revenue declines are accelerating here as changes make it easier for customers to exit their contracts.

Yet I still believe Vodafone shares are highly attractive today. It’s recently signed a joint venture with Altice to stop the rot in its German market. And as one of the world’s biggest telecoms businesses, it has the financial clout to keep heavily investing in fast-growing areas like 5G. This could give it the edge against its competitors.

I particularly like this blue-chip share because of its excellent record when it comes to dividends. Its exceptional cash generation means it’s long paid dividends comfortably ahead of the FTSE 100 average.

On top of this, the business has also sold assets to boost its balance sheet, giving shareholder payouts an extra boost. More units could be on the chopping block too, with reports swirling last week that the telecoms giant could consider selling its Spanish operations.

Today, Vodafone shares carry a juicy 8.6% dividend yield. They also trade on an undemanding price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.5 times, below the industry average of 1.6 times.

At current prices I think the telecoms titan is a top value stock to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing For Beginners

Buying these shares could help build a second income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend shares is a straightforward way to build a second income. Here, Ed Sheldon provides three ideas for…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could boost my monthly income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright makes the case for InterContinental Hotels and Bunzl as two of the best FTSE 100 stocks for investors…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesco shares for rising passive income?

| Ben McPoland

The UK's number-one supermarket has reigned supreme for nearly three decades. But can its shares provide me with a rising…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 penny stocks I’m thinking of buying right now!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to buy to boost my wealth. I think these small-cap shares could be…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy as the economy slumps

| Royston Wild

I plan to continue buying UK shares even as the global economy flashes red. Here are three FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

Best British dividend shares to buy in April

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend picks for April, including two nominations for a FTSE 100 housebuilder.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap dividend shares on my investing radar!

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares trade on low P/E ratios and offer chunky dividend yields. Here's why I'm considering adding them to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Tesco shares for £1,000 a year in dividends 

| Kevin Godbold

£1,000 worth of annual dividends is worth shooting for, but can Tesco shares deliver that outcome reliably for me in…

Read more »