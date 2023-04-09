Home » Investing Articles » A rare opportunity to buy even cheaper value stocks!

A rare opportunity to buy even cheaper value stocks!

Dr James Fox explains why he believes today’s market is a rare chance to buy value shares at knockdown prices. It doesn’t happen too often.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Value stocks are those trading at a discount versus their intrinsic or book value. Many investors build their strategy around these stocks, including the legendary Warren Buffett.

Value investors look to buy companies trading below their intrinsic value and hold them, sometimes for a very long time, until they’ve reached their potential. Over the last century, a value investing strategy has frequently outperformed all major indexes.

Why now?

Well, it’s always easier to find value stocks in retreating markets. And, as we saw, March wasn’t a great month for several sectors, primarily financial stocks.

March’s correction was triggered by a banking crisis in the US, specifically when tech financier Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was forced to sell bonds at a loss when depositors withdrew their cash.

These bonds had lost value because bond prices and bond yields are inversely related — as we know central banks have been pushing rates upwards.

But SVB was unique in the concentrated nature of its bond holdings and the lack of diversity in its deposit base. However, the events raised concerns that other banks and financial institutions were sitting on billions of unreleased bond losses.

A few weeks later, we now know that these fears were largely misplaced. Liquidity is strong in this post-GFC world and most banks will hold bonds to maturity — that’s why these remain unreleased bond losses.

But the downward pressure on stocks has created opportunities. Especially as many UK-based financial institutions were trading at discounts anyway.

Buffett is among several value investors to hail the opportunities created by a correction. “Bad news is an investor’s best friend. It lets you buy a slice of America’s future at a marked-down price.” He adds that “net buyers” of stocks benefit when the stock market goes down.

Where to put my money

I’m focusing on some of the stocks hardest hit by the March selloff. I liked financial stocks before the correction, and now several are trading 20% cheaper than a month ago.

Among the biggest losers in Standard Chartered. The bank is down 22% over one month — up 20% over a year. It’s one of the more exciting UK-listed banks as it naturally focuses on the fast-growing markets of Asia and the Middle East.

Currently, Standard Chartered trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5, making it substantially cheaper than US peers, but among the more expensive UK banks. There are naturally concerns that interest rates are too high right now, and this will translate into higher impairment costs. But medium-term forecast see rates falling to more attractive levels — 2-3%. As the stock dips, I bought in.

Legal & General is another financial stock I’ve topped up after seeing downward pressure. It’s down 10% over a month — off 13% over a year — but it doesn’t seem warranted. Its solvency II coverage ratio rose to 236% from 187% during 2022, and business growth is positive — it’s arguably the most exposed to the positive trends in bulk purchase annuity. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in Legal & General Group Plc and Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a second income worth £1,500 a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he’d turn the £20k ISA contribution limit into a second income to help fund his…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is the stock market the best place to earn passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Is investing in shares the best way to earn passive income? Stephen Wright looks at the risks and rewards of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to lose money in the stock market, according to Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Want to lose money investing in stocks? If so, Warren Buffett has some advice. For the best chance of making…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Could FTSE 100 banks supercharge a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Bank stocks are much cheaper than they were a month ago. Could they deliver superior returns to a Stocks and…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Dividend Shares

2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares! Here’s why I’d buy them this April

| Royston Wild

I've been searching the FTSE 350 for the best dividend shares to purchase for long-term passive income. Here are two…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 6.6%! 2 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

These two dividend stocks offer yields far north of the market average. Here's why I'd buy them to make long-term…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is washed-up rubbish, right? Wrong!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The UK's FTSE 100 has been a poor cousin of the US S&P 500 for many years. But while some…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares for dividend growth?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares seems to offer a winning blend of growth, value and income. But is the recovering FTSE 100 engineer…

Read more »