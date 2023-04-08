Home » Investing Articles » 3 penny shares I’d buy to hold until 2033!

3 penny shares I’d buy to hold until 2033!

I believe these penny shares could deliver fantastic shareholder returns over the long term. Give me a few minutes to explain why.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best growth stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. Here are three UK penny shares I’ll add to my portfolio if I have spare cash to invest.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings

Britain is in the midst of a chronic property shortage. Think tank Centre for Cities estimates that the UK has a backlog of 4.3m homes missing that were never built. That’s compared to the average European housing market.

The shortage threatens to worsen too due to steady population growth. As a result, housebuilding activity on these shores will have to rise sharply, meaning demand at building material suppliers like Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE:MBH) might rise strongly.

Troubles in the housing market may affect sales here in the near term. But the company’s wide customer base — it supplies bricks to residential and commercial builders as well as to the repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) market — helps to offset this risk.

Indeed, Michelmersh’s revenues soared 15% in 2022 despite recent weakness in the homes sector.

European Metals Holdings

Investing in lithium stocks could be a good idea as electric vehicle sales increase. As research from McKinsey and Company shows, demand for the battery-making component looks set to soar as the decade progresses.

Graph showing expected lithium demand to 2030.

European Metals Holdings (LSE:EMH) is one UK lithium share I’d buy to capitalise on this theme. The business is developing the Cinovec mine in Czechia, a project that has been labelled a strategic asset by the European Union.

Cinovec is the largest lithium resource in Europe, and latest studies suggested it will produce around 29,400 tonnes of the material each year over a 25-year mine life. Critically, the resource is located on the border with Germany, too. This puts it on the doorstep of multiple major auto and energy storage manufacturers.

Investing in early-stage miners can be especially risky. Revenues forecasts can crumble and costs can shoot up if development problems occur.

But on balance I think European Metals Holdings remains a hot growth stock to own today.

Steppe Cement

Kazakhstan-based Steppe Cement (LSE:STCM) is another buildingn product supplier on my watchlist right now. I’d buy it to capitalise on steady urbanisation in the Eurasian country that’s driving cement demand higher.

In fact the penny share has recently stopped exporting its product given how strong conditions are in its home market. Steppe’s revenues jumped 11% year on year in 2022 thanks to a 12% jump in cement prices.

The rise of towns and cities is a critical cog in Kazakhstan’s national development programme. So the government is offering huge subsidies to encourage the building of residential areas and urban infrastructure.

This long-running trend looks set to continue, too. Although Steppe Cement faces the problem of rising costs, I think it could prove a top stock to own for the next decade and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

8.1% dividend yield! Should I buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock paying shareholders an impressive 8.1% dividend yield. Is…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I’d set up a lifelong passive income by spending £10 a week on shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd invest a steady tenner each week in the stock market to build passive income streams.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

7.6% dividend yield from FTSE 100 stalwart! Too good to be true?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock that is currently offering a sizeable 7.6% dividend…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to invest in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Will rising interest rates push share prices down? Stephen Wright thinks they might, but he believes now could be the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Lloyds shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Lloyds shares after the stock market correction that impacted financial stocks more…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 ETFs I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great way to invest in mega-trends and diversify a portfolio. Here's three that I'd…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

5.5% dividend yield! Here are the BT dividend forecasts for 2024 and 2025

| Royston Wild

Dividend forecasts for BT suggest it should keep paying above-average rewards to shareholders. Or is this just wishful thinking?

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in April

| Alan Oscroft

In April, we'll have updates coming our way from some of our most popular companies. These FTSE 100 shares could…

Read more »