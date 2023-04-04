Home » Investing Articles » Is the Taylor Wimpey dividend safe?

Is the Taylor Wimpey dividend safe?

It’s well known that a high dividend yield can sometimes warn of trouble ahead, but Taylor Wimpey’s payment looks set to continue.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) dividend is amazing.

With the housebuilder’s share price near 118p, shareholders are getting a forward-looking dividend yield of more than 8% for 2024.

But is that dividend safe? Or will the directors cut it before we can collect the payment?

After all, it’s quite well known in the investment community that a high yield can sometimes be a warning sign of trouble ahead.

A volatile financial record

And the firm’s dividend record isn’t pristine. For example, the shareholder payment reduced for the 2019 trading year. And it’s also forecast to drop a little this year.

However, all other years from 2017 onwards have shown healthy rises in the dividend. And City analysts predict an uplift of almost 10% for the  payment relating to 2024 trading. 

But revenue, earnings and operating cash flow all show volatility over a multi-year period. And it almost goes without saying that the share price has been wobblier than a fiddle player’s elbow.

All of those outcomes arise because of the undoubted cyclicality in the housebuilding sector. In fact, I often lump bank stocks and housebuilders’ shares together to give me a sense of how investors feel about the prospects for the wider economy.

Indeed, watching bank and housebuilder stocks can sometimes provide clues about where markets may be heading. But that’s not always true. And each sector has its own unique drivers as well.

For example, housebuilders are trading against a backdrop of favourable long-term supply and demand characteristics. In other words, more people want homes than there are homes available. And that’s good for builders.

But in the shorter term, anything can happen. And events such as war, economic recession, rampant price inflation, pandemics and other things can all affect building businesses. And it’s possible for revenue, profits, cash flow, share prices and dividends to plunge with little notice – such are the risks of cyclicality.

Dividends look set to continue

However, it’s worth remembering that cyclicality can work in both directions. And stocks such as Taylor Wimpey can rise fast when the general economic sun comes out from behind the storm clouds. And under such conditions, we’ll all worry less about whether the dividend is sustainable or not.

Meanwhile, last month the company posted a robust set of full-year figures for 2022. And the directors said the spring selling season started with an uptick in sales compared to the prior fourth quarter.

However, the reservation rate is “significantly” lower than in recent years. And that’s because affordability concerns have been depressing buyers’ activity. So, Taylor Wimpey has reduced the build programmes for 2023.

Nevertheless, chief executive Jennie Daly explained that the business will likely support the dividend policy. And that is to pay out 7.5% of net assets — or at least £250m — annually “throughout the cycle”.

Therefore, the Taylor Wimpey dividend may prove to be sustainable as long as there’s no dramatic downturn in general economic conditions. And at the very least, I rate the company as worth further research time for investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

1 cheap FTSE 100 share to buy in April

| Charlie Carman

Plenty of FTSE 100 shares currently look undervalued to our writer, but this UK stock market giant deserves special attention.

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Better mining stock buy: Endeavour vs Rio Tinto

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two mining stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing For Beginners

No savings at 40? Here’s how to invest for a potential £500 in monthly income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how an investor could start building an investment pot at 40 to build chunky monthly income even…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Could Saga shares be long-term winners?

| Christopher Ruane

Owning Saga shares has rewarded some investors handsomely in the past few months. Do today's annual results tempt our writer…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Growth Shares

Around 52-week highs, is the Greggs share price primed to surge?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong jump in the Greggs share price over recent months, but explains why he feels there's…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,924 shares of this US stock for £4,000 in passive income

| Matt Cook

This US stock has increased dividend payouts every year since 2007. A recent price drop could make it a prime…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

3 exceptional investment funds for a SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three investment funds that have delivered outstanding returns over the long term. He sees them as good…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

These are the 3 most popular shares among Hargreaves Lansdown’s ISA millionaires

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

ISA millionaires seem to like investing in mature businesses with low valuations and relatively high dividend yields, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »