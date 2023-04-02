Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA right now

Here’s how I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA right now

The markets have been weak and there may be a better chance now of picking investment bargains for a long-term Stocks and Shares ISA.

It may be a good idea to invest £10k into a Stocks and Shares ISA right now.  

But it’s worth remembering this capital doesn’t have to be invested in stocks immediately. Instead, the money can sit there waiting for a tempting opportunity to come along.

And there’s still a little time left to take advantage of the current ISA allowance before it renews on 6 April. But, Ideally, putting money in every year may be the optimum tactic.

Meanwhile, the markets have been weak. And under such conditions, there’s perhaps a better chance of picking up stock bargains.

Investing well

From what’s been written about the UK’s growing army of ISA millionaires, two points stand out. Firstly, many seem to use their ISA allowances as much as they can each year. And secondly, they tend to invest well.

But what does it mean to invest well? And there’s no one-size answer to that question. Indeed, many strategies can be successful when investing in stocks and shares. But there are some approaches that may prove to be problematic.

For example, pitching all the invested money into just one stock could cause investors to come a cropper. Although it may not. But the risks increase without any diversification between different investments.

Pick a duffer, and it could be game-over for any chance of becoming an ISA millionaire. But on the other hand, there have been some spectacular stock-market successes over the past few years.

One example is Judges Scientific, which focuses on acquiring and developing businesses within the scientific instrument sector. Over 15 years, the company has prospered. And that’s led to spectacular gains in the stock price for the company’s shareholders.

But riding a multi-bagging stock often requires holding through reversals, setbacks and weak periods. And one of the challenges with long-term investing is that it can often take months, or even years, before finding out whether we are right or wrong about a business.

So if something goes wrong with the one stock being held, the process of compounding gains can be interrupted for an investor. And it may take years to recover from such a setback.

Diversification

However, that doesn’t mean it’s necessary to avoid small-cap opportunities like Judges Scientific altogether. Some 15 years ago, it could have been included in a diversified portfolio and still delivered life-changing returns. Indeed, many of today’s ISA millionaires compounded steady gains from several simultaneous investments.

So with £10k to invest in an ISA, I could select several stocks. And one of them may prove to be the next Judges Scientific.

My self-imposed minimum sum to invest in any one stock is £2,000. Therefore, I’d likely select five stocks with my £10K. And I’d aim to invest in a mixture of small-, medium- and large-cap businesses.

There’s never a guarantee of positive long-term returns from stocks and shares. But careful research and analysis can work well with a little targeted diversification to deliver satisfactory outcomes. And that’s especially true if we end up with a stock like Judges Scientific in the mix!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Judges Scientific Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

