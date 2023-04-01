Home » Investing Articles » Improving fundamentals makes dividend star Persimmon shares look cheap

Improving fundamentals makes dividend star Persimmon shares look cheap

An improving economic backdrop in the UK for housebuilders and their enduring high yield make Persimmon shares look cheap for me right now.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares have long been a high-yield leader in the FTSE 100. Economic fundamentals in the UK now look supportive of share price gains. For me, these two factors together make the stock look cheap at current levels.

UK economy looks better than previously thought

The UK’s housing market is underpinned by the state of the economy, and the outlook for both has improved recently. The UK economy saw zero growth between October and December 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. In March, the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it expects the economy to contract by 0.2% in 2023. However, it added that it does not foresee two successive three-month periods of economic decline. This means Britain will not go into a technical recession. In short, the UK’s economy is likely to improve.

Even these figures, though, look overly pessimistic to me, and I am not alone in this view. The OBR’s Professor David Miles said that its ‘central estimate’ in the Autumn Statement was “virtually certain” to be incorrect. The central estimate is the economic outcome it considers most likely. This is because this estimate does not anticipate changes to prevailing economic circumstances. The economy was reeling from spiralling energy prices, inflation, and interest rates at that time. However, these look set to trend down again this year.

Persimmon performed exceptionally well in tough times

A key fundamental positive for me is that even in the extremely difficult operating environment of 2022 Persimmon performed strongly. Its 2022 results showed an increase in total group revenues to £3.82bn, from £3.61bn in 2021. On an underlying basis, pre-tax profit grew to £1.01bn in 2022 from £973m the previous year.

Additionally positive was that new home completions increased to 14,868 in 2022 from 14,551 in 2021. Build rates were also up 8% year on year, with H2 2022 showing a 15% increase. The company also showed strong cash generation of just over £1bn in 2022. Cash held at the end of 2022 was £861.6m, reflecting strong investment in land, work in progress and capital return.

Persimmon promises another dividend bonanza

Given this cash pile, Persimmon paid out dividends of 125p per share on 1 April 2022 and 110p per share on 8 July 2022. For 2022, the company proposes a final dividend of 60p per share to be paid on 5 May 2023. This gave a stunning dividend yield for 2022 of 14.14%. For 2023, Persimmon intends to at least maintain the 2022 dividend, with a view to increasing it.

One potential risk as a shareholder is that UK inflation and interest rates do not begin to trend down again in 2023. This would lead to ongoing caution from new home buyers, and likely drag the share price down somewhat.

However, the ongoing high pay-outs from Persimmon shares are reason enough for me to continue to hold them. Any rise in the price of the stock is a bonus.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Does it make sense for me to buy Rolls-Royce shares near 52-week highs?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the case both for and against buying Rolls-Royce shares at the moment after the recent bump higher…

Read more »

Airplane sitting on a runway
Investing Articles

Up 60%, should I buy IAG shares today as global travel rebounds?

| Matthew Dumigan

As the world returns to pre-pandemic levels of travel, I think now could be a savvy time to buy IAG…

Read more »

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

After a 10% drop in price, is this star high-yield stock a bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

A renewed focus on improving core business profitability and delivering increased shareholder returns means for me this high-yield stock may…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Investing like Warren Buffett can turn a correction into an opportunity!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he's investing like the legendary Warren Buffett to make the most of this stock market…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The Direct Line share price is testing new lows. Do I sell?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Direct Line share price crashed to new lows this week. But after falling more than 50%, are shares in…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for the price of a daily London coffee? Here’s how

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can flip a coffee into an investment, and build it up sustainably over time to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

After a brutal quarter, these FTSE 100 shares are a steal!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Despite a rough March, the FTSE 100 is up 2.4% in 2023. Many Footsie stocks took a beating in Q1,…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

An imminent stock market crash? Rubbish!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith addresses the reasons for a potential stock market crash, but explains why he doesn't feel they're well-founded.

Read more »