Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares cheap buys at under 48p?

Are Lloyds shares cheap buys at under 48p?

Lloyds shares tumbled recently amid a global banking crisis that has claimed several victims. Is the UK lender now a bargain buy or a stock to avoid?

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares started the year on a very positive note, rising over 14% by mid-February. However, the black horse bank has since given up the bulk of those gains. Why?

The primary reason behind the share price fall is turmoil that started in the US with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Soon after, attention quickly turned to Switzerland when Credit Suisse also reached a crisis point. Now the focus is on Germany as concerns intensify regarding Deutsche Bank‘s involvement in the credit-default swaps market.

So, will FTSE 100 constituent Lloyds be next if contagion fears spread to the UK? Or is the sell-off in Lloyds shares short-sighted, making today a good buying opportunity? Here’s my take.

Solid fundamentals

Despite a gloomy backdrop, I think Lloyds’ recent results reveal plenty of reasons to be confident in the banking group’s prospects. The pro forma CET1 ratio, which measures a bank’s capital against its risk-weighted assets, is a healthy 14.1%.

Although lower than 2021’s figure of 16.3%, the ratio is still well above the bank’s 12.5% target. In my view, it’s sufficiently robust to ensure Lloyds’ ability to withstand financial distress.

What’s more, the group’s net income rose 14% in FY22 to hit £18bn. Underlying profit before impairment charges also increased by 46%. In addition, the net interest margin continues to expand, aided by tightening monetary policy.

Source: Lloyds FY 2022 Results

I’m also encouraged by CEO Charlie Nunn’s focus on attracting affluent customers — essentially anyone earning more than £75,000 or with the same amount to invest. Increasing the number of customers with this kind of financial profile has the potential to add significant shareholder value.

With ambitions for an expanded offering spanning tiered savings, flexible lending options, and bespoke benefits, I’m excited to see whether the group can successfully achieve its aim over the coming years.

Macro risks

In my view, the biggest risks facing the Lloyds share price are broad macro risks rather than company-specific concerns. After all, the stock market is renowned for its emotional investing cycles and there’s a chance that Lloyds could be caught up in big sell-offs affecting the entire banking sector.

Although Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey sought to calm nerves by saying the current situation is “very different” to the 2007-08 financial crisis, he did concede the regulator was in a period of “very heightened tension and alertness”. This suggests we’re not out of the woods yet.

I believe Lloyds is a better-run bank than the various casualties of the crisis so far. After all, the group’s liquidity coverage and asset portfolio both look healthy. Nonetheless, the possibility of further market panic is a very real one, especially if more big lenders go under.

A cheap stock to buy?

I already own Lloyds shares. My average traded price is not dissimilar to where the shares are today. Due to a 5% dividend yield and encouraging financial results on top, I’ll be holding my position.

However, heightened macro risks make me reluctant to buy more at this stage. I don’t think the share price is sufficiently cheap today to justify adding to my position. Instead, I’ll sit tight and see how this rapidly evolving situation develops.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 great FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in April

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer examines a trio of FTSE 100 shares to buy for his portfolio in April. He thinks they offer…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Should Tesco shares be in my ISA shopping basket?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes this leading supermarket business. But does it make sense for him to add Tesco shares to his…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 stocks paying me passive income in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Looking for passive income ideas? Our writer shines a spotlight on two FTSE 100 shares that he owns with index-beating…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to build generational wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out the approach he takes to trying to use his Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock is over $100 again. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks Alphabet stock is undervalued, despite recent investor worries over advertising spend and AI.

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

3 top share ideas for an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The 2022/2023 ISA deadline is less than a week away now. Here, Edward Sheldon provides three share ideas for this…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast for the years ahead. Are payments to shareholders on the cards now…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Better travel stock buy: easyJet vs Marriott International

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two travel stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »