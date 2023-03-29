Home » Investing Articles » Value Shares » 3 mind-blowingly cheap shares to buy in April

3 mind-blowingly cheap shares to buy in April

Know for their cheap prices, UK shares just got cheaper amid the banking chaos. As such, here are three of the best to buy in April.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE and its constituents are renowned for some surprisingly cheap valuations. And given the recent drops in the stock market, certain shares have become even cheaper. So, here are three cheap stocks with valuations currently trading near decade lows that I’m buying in April.

1. Taylor Wimpey

Sky-high inflation, the mini-budget crisis, and soaring mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool significantly over the past year. Consequently, housebuilder stocks have suffered, and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) shares have been no exception.

That said, the stock has made a remarkable recover from its September lows, jumping 35%. Even so, the shares remain reasonably cheap as the builder’s valuation multiples are below historical averages.

MetricsTaylor WimpeyIndustry Average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio0.90.9
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.90.8
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio6.39.8
Forward price-to-sales (FP/S) ratio1.21.2
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio12.810.4
Data source: Google Finance

With headwinds in the housing market starting to slow down too, now could be a good time to build my position. What’s more, house prices aren’t declining as much as initially anticipated. Provided this trend continues, the developer may even see an earnings surprise.

Average House Price.
Data source: Nationwide, Halifax, Rightmove

Additionally, Taylor Wimpey has an immaculate balance sheet, boasting a sublime debt-to-equity ratio of 2%. Pair that with its asset-based dividend policy and an 8% dividend yield, and I don’t see why I shouldn’t buy more shares at these cheap prices.

2. Barclays

Next up is Barclays (LSE:BARC). The hybrid retail and investment bank has been caught up in the recent banking crisis. Therefore, the bank has seen its initial rally earlier this year go into reverse in the past couple of months.

But as Warren Buffett once said, “be greedy when others are fearful”. And given Barclays’ cheap valuation, I think the risk-reward proposition is certainly appealing.

MetricsBarclaysIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio0.30.7
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio4.39.0
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio4.55.6
Data source: Google Finance

Having said that, investing in banks can be a risky affair given their business model. Nonetheless, the Blue Eagle bank’s lower-risk deposit base puts it in a firm position to protect itself from the turmoil. That’s because a large amount of its deposits are insured, making a bank run less likely.

Cheap Shares - UK Banks Loan to Deposit Ratios.
Data sources: Lloyds, Barclays, NatWest, HSBC, Santander UK, Credit Suisse, SVB, Signature Bank

Therefore, I believe Barclays shares are very cheap at these prices. This can be backed by its average target price of £2.40, meaning that buying the stock today could present me with a potential gain of over 70% — and the last time I checked, Barclays isn’t a growth stock.

3. Marks and Spencer

Finally, a personal favourite of mine, Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS). Although analysts were quick to write off the stock as inflation started to rear its head, the retailer has stayed resilient throughout.

As such, those who listened to the ‘sell’ calls from brokers may be regretting their decision, as M&S stock has gone on to rally almost 75% from its October lows.

Despite the sharp increase, the shares are still surprisingly cheap as all of its multiples remain comfortably below the industry average. And when considering the tremendous growth prospects lined up for the FTSE 250 stalwart, it’s a screaming buy for me.

MetricsMarks and SpencerIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio1.01.4
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.30.3
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio10.013.6
Forward price-to-sales (FP/S) ratio0.30.5
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio10.512.9
Data source: Google Finance

A combination of sleeker stores, a tremendously improved clothing line, upgraded omnichannel experience, strong financials, and a potential return to dividends has me beyond excited. After all, these improvements have started to show up in the firm’s latest Christmas update which boasted record sales.

With footfall ticking up, a growing market share in food and clothing, and shopping frequencies increasing despite the cost-of-living crisis, I believe adding Marks and Spencer shares to my basket in April is one of the better investing decisions I can make.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Marks And Spencer Group Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Value Shares

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’m building more passive income to retire early

| Cliff D'Arcy

As a huge fan of passive income, I'm always looking for new ways to get extra unearned income. By making…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Does the ASOS share price make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The ASOS share price did well during the pandemic. But those days are over, and it's down in the dumps…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The abrdn share price has soared in 6 months. Is there still time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price might be on a bit of a bull run now, but we need to look at…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’m avoiding in April 2023

| Gordon Best

The stock market is becoming more challenging as uncertainty and fear of a recession grows. Which UK shares am I…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Barclays shares in 2023 and 2024

| John Choong

Bank shares such as Barclays are a great way to earn passive income. So, what are the forecast dividends for…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to make big money from penny stocks

| Alan Oscroft

Penny stocks are very popular with investors, especially when markets are down. I think there's cash to be made, but…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Value Shares

Is buying Apple stock a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get rich?

| John Choong

Apple stock has been a favourite for years due to its large and consistent gains. But could buying its shares…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Value alert: Legal & General shares trade at just 6.3x earnings!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's buying Legal & General shares, looking at their absurdly low valuation and very attractive…

Read more »