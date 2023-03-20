Home » Investing Articles » Why BAE Systems could be the best FTSE 100 stock for passive income!

Why BAE Systems could be the best FTSE 100 stock for passive income!

This FTSE 100 defence stock has a proud record of dividend distribution. And our writer thinks it will remain a top passive income share for years to come.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recent stock market volatility has driven the dividend yields on many UK shares through the roof. The FTSE 100 average yield has leapt to 3.8% in recent days. And it could continue to rise as investor jitters threaten to push share prices still lower.

But, of course, sensible dividend investing involves more than just looking at yields. These readings are based merely on City forecasts. And in my opinion, a lot of FTSE index dividend projections are looking stretched.

Many balance sheets are loaded with debt following the Covid-19 crisis. What’s more, earnings at many blue-chip companies are in danger of disappointing as inflationary pressures persist and central banks hike rates.

I have no such worries about dividend forecasts at BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) however. In fact, I think the firm could be one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for dividend growth.

Robust demand

This is thanks to the company’s non-cyclical operations that help earnings remain stable, regardless of economic conditions. In fact, the company’s profits outlook is stronger now than it’s been for decades as tense geopolitical conditions boost defence spending.

This month, the US, UK and Australia signed the AUKUS nuclear submarine pact. The $368m programme will see the Australian navy acquire a fleet of underwater craft over the next 30 years.

AUKUS reflects growing fears in the West of Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea. And submarine expert BAE Systems is set to play an important role in the delivery of the vessels.

But the FTSE firm is about much more than sea power and it enjoyed record order intake of £37.1bn in 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing fight against terrorism means demand across its wide range of technologies is rising strongly.

Dividend growth

With this in mind, City brokers expect earnings and dividends at BAE Systems to keep growing over the next few years, at least.

An improved annual payout of 28.7p per share is predicted for this year, resulting in a decent 3.2% dividend yield. And for 2024 and 2025, dividends of 31p and 33p respectively are expected.

Consequently, BAE Systems’ yield rises to 3.4% and 3.6% for these years.

Encouragingly, these projections are well covered by anticipated earnings too. Dividend coverage of 2 times and above provides a decent margin of error for investors. And at BAE Systems estimated dividends are covered between 2 times and 2.1 times over the next three years.

The defence business also has significant balance sheet strength to help it pay those expected dividends if earnings disappoint. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio sat at just 1.2 times as of the end of 2022.

A top FTSE buy

There’s no such thing as a risk-free stock. And dividends at BAE Systems could come in lower than forecast if, for example, project delivery encounters problems, or it fails to win key contracts.

Yet, on balance, I believe the company is in great shape to grow dividends in the coming years. In fact, I think it could be one of the best FTSE 100 stocks for long-term passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Aim for £1,000 passive income buying 40 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Thanks to ongoing market volatility, the FTSE 100 contains plenty of income stocks offering attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Income alert! Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast for 2023/24

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shares the latest National Grid dividend forecasts from analysts and argues for it being a good buy for…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Stocks tank! A rare chance to create a supercharged passive income stream

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines the recent stock market correction and explains why he sees an opportunity to create a supercharged…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Why FTSE bank shares could be winners after SVB’s collapse

| John Choong

FTSE bank shares have dropped like a stone since the collapse of SVB. But one bank's pain may be another's…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock feels like a bargain for long-term investors, even though the index as a whole has recovered…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares have sunk in value! Should I buy them today?

| Royston Wild

Recent market volatility offers a chance for eagle-eyed investors to grab a bargain or two. Should I snap up these…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it too early to find cheap shares to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Fears of a stock market crash are flooding headlines. But investors waiting for a downturn could miss out on some…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 7 years!

| Royston Wild

Buying small-cap shares can be an effective way to make long-term wealth. And I think these penny stocks could be…

Read more »