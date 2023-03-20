Home » Investing Articles » 2 undervalued dividend shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 tumbles

2 undervalued dividend shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 tumbles

The FTSE 100 index counts many high-yield dividend shares among its constituents. Our writer identifies two that look like cheap buys for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m hoping to take advantage of the falling share prices of many FTSE 100 companies. The UK benchmark has taken a beating in the wake of an unfolding banking crisis that has claimed stock market victims in both the US and Switzerland so far.

As volatility rises, I’m looking for beaten-down dividend shares that could be bargain buys for my passive income portfolio. After all, broad market sell-offs can present unique opportunities. Macro factors often chip away at the valuations of otherwise healthy businesses.

With that in mind, here are two Footsie dividend stocks that seem cheap to me today.

The Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) share price slumped 18% over the past year. But just days ago, the stock was essentially flat on a 12-month basis.

A sharp downturn in the asset manager’s shares following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank means today’s price could be an attractive entry point for me.

Legal & General currently offers a whopping 8.6% dividend yield, which is considerably higher than the FTSE 100 average. Sometimes an unusually high yield can be a concerning sign, but I don’t think that’s the case here.

Indeed, I believe this dividend stock is oversold. Legal & General recently posted a 12.5% increase in full-year operating profit to £2.5bn. What’s more, cash generation of £1.9bn represents a 14% rise. Crucially, the company’s solvency II ratio also increased by 49% to hit 236%.

The combination of a robust balance sheet and strong cash generation allowed the board to hike the full-year dividend by 5% to 19.37p.

Granted, challenging bond market conditions pose risks. Volatility in 2022 hurt the group’s investment portfolio, reducing the value of assets under management by £225bn. A litany of recent bank failures isn’t helping the situation.

Nonetheless, the company’s numbers look encouraging overall and I don’t think the share price movement reflects this. If I had some spare cash, I’d invest in Legal & General shares for a bumper passive income stream.

WPP

The world’s largest advertising agency, WPP (LSE:WPP), has also suffered in the past fortnight. The share price is down 15% on a 12-month basis.

Currently, WPP shares yield a healthy 4.3%.

I believe recent trading action for this stock has created another good example of a mismatch between the company’s fundamentals and its valuation. Accordingly, I think WPP might also be an attractive buy for me right now at current share price levels.

The firm’s full-year results show evidence of financial strength. Annual pre-tax profit increased 22% to £1.16bn and the group announced a big hike in its final dividend per share, up 31% to 24.4p.

New accounts helped the company considerably in 2022, with $5.9bn in net business won. Notable names on the client books now include Amazon-owned audiobook provider Audible and French foods giant Danone.

Future guidance is upbeat too. WPP anticipates it will deliver organic revenue growth between 3% and 5% in 2023.

Admittedly, the possibility of global recessions could be a major headwind considering advertising is a notoriously cyclical industry.

However, the economic environment is already challenging and WPP is displaying impressive resilience. In that context, the risk/reward profile looks good to me. If I had cash available, I’d invest in the company today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Investors should consider Yalla Group, a forgotten tech stock with plenty of cash!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at tech stock Yalla Group after the company's recent results demonstrated the strength…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I’m thinking about buying in April!

| Royston Wild

I'm on the looking for the best value stocks currently available on the London Stock Exchange. Here are two cheap…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

3 FTSE stocks to buy to take advantage of the market sell-off

| Ben McPoland

Dark clouds hanging over the market are creating wealth-enhancing opportunities for investors. Here's three stocks to buy as the fears…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’d buy if the stock market crashes

| James J. McCombie

A stock market crash could wipe out a chunk of the price of three stocks I have my eye on…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 magnificent stocks I’d like to buy in the next FTSE 100 crash

| Harvey Jones

I'd like to own these three FTSE 100 stocks but they seem a little expensive to me. That could quickly…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Could these 3 renewable energy stocks surge as lithium demand grows?

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of renewable energy stocks could each benefit from growing demand for lithium. This writer likes one best, but…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I might buy for passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE stocks could help supercharge my passive income. Here's why I'm thinking of adding them to my…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Scottish Mortgage one year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

The last year has been tough on Scottish Mortgage, but long-term investors have still made big money. Should I buy…

Read more »