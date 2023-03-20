Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I might buy for passive income!

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I might buy for passive income!

I think these FTSE stocks could help supercharge my passive income. Here’s why I’m thinking of adding them to my UK shares portfolio.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Here are two FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’m considering buying for my portfolio today. I think they could be terrific sources of long-term passive income.

Persimmon

I’m considering increasing my holdings in UK housebuilding shares. And Persimmon (LSE:PSN) — on account of its 6.4% dividend yield — is near the top of my shopping list.

Investing in these highly cyclical shares is risky as Britain’s economy struggles. A surge in unemployment could cause home sales to fall sharply. So could the impact of additional interest rates hikes to tame inflation.

Yet there are signs that the sell-off of housebuilding shares late last year may have been over the top. As a result snapping up Persimmon stock could be a good dip-buying opportunity.

Recent data shows that the homes market is performing much better than many analysts and economists had forecast. So the profits and dividends at residential property builders could beat all expectations.

Data from Rightmove today showed the average home value rose 0.8% (or nearly £3,000) in March. It added that data “point to a market on a much more stable footing than many anticipated and cautiously transitioning towards the activity levels of the more normal market of 2019.”

As well as that huge dividend yield, Persimmon’s share price carries an undemanding price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.8 times at current levels. These numbers might make it one of the best FTSE value stocks out there.

United Utilities Group

Water supplier United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.) doesn’t offer the same mighty yield as Persimmon. For the new financial year beginning in April this sits at 4.7%.

But I’m considering buying the utilities business for passive income. Its dividend yield still comfortably beats the 3.7% FTSE 100 average. And what’s more, dividend forecasts here are much more robust than those of other blue-chip shares.

This is thanks to the essential service that companies like United Utilities provide. Regardless of difficulties in the wider economy it can expect profits to continue flowing. It has the means and the confidence to pay above-average dividends year after year.

Its defensive operations also give it a better chance to sustainably grow dividends. The company’s policy under current regulatory rules is to grow payments in line with CPIH (consumer price inflation plus housing costs) through to fiscal 2025.

I must mention that dividends could be at risk if regulators decide to clamp down on shareholder rewards amid rising criticism over utilities’ actions.

Today Ofwat laid down new rules that could limit or even stop investor payouts from going out. It said that “water companies need to take stock of their performance for customers, the environment, and the company’s overall financial health” when deciding on dividends.

However, I believe United Utilities remains in great shape to keep paying decent dividends. It has strong credit ratings of A3 with Moody’s and BBB+ with Standard and Poor’s. The company has also maintained a four-star environmental rating with the Environment Agency.

Like Persimmon, I think the water supplier might be one of the best buys for dividend income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Scottish Mortgage one year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

The last year has been tough on Scottish Mortgage, but long-term investors have still made big money. Should I buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Down 30%, are Airtel Africa shares now undervalued?

| Christopher Ruane

Despite a solid business performance, Airtel Africa shares have been losing value. Our writer considers why and ponders his next…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Lloyds shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Lloyds shares have taken a hit in the unfolding banking crisis, but how bad has the impact been on the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up UK shares right now – or wait?

| Christopher Ruane

UK shares might be about to get cheaper. With global banks throwing up some nasty surprises, this writer is sitting…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 27% in weeks, is the Ceres Power share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at what's behind the falling Ceres Power share price -- and wonders whether he should invest in…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’m buying stocks for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

Investors are looking for safety in gold and gold mining stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks they’re leaving behind great opportunities…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

10 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying shares in these equities in recent weeks.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy bank shares now for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Roland Head

Has the banking crisis created buying opportunities for Stocks and Shares ISA investors? Roland Head looks at the top FTSE…

Read more »