3 stocks paying me endless passive income!

Investing in shares that pay dividends is a great idea to start generating passive income. Here’s three payers in my own portfolio.

Investing in dividend shares is my go-to idea when I’m looking to increase my own passive income. Here’s three top stocks I own that are paying me a second income.

A mining boom

Human beings have been mining since before the Bronze Age and we won’t be stopping anytime soon. Without iron ore, there’d be no new airports or bridges. Without cobalt, there’d be no advanced laptops or smart phones.

And crucially, there’ll be no green revolution without mining. Copper is necessary for the electrification of the planet. Iron ore (used to make steel) is needed for wind turbines. Lithium is a crucial component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Stocks to benefit

Which brings me to BlackRock World Mining Trust. This is a top-performing investment trust that has constructed a portfolio of top global miners.

These are the companies producing the metals and minerals that build the world around us — and more importantly, the greener environment we all aspire to live in.

The stock carries a meaty dividend yield of 6.3% today. And the trust has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% over the last five years. That’s well ahead of inflation.

I also own shares of lithium producer Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM). This firm operates in Chile, which has the largest known lithium reserves on Earth.

As a key material in EV batteries, demand for lithium should soar over the coming decades. SQM stock is forecast to yield 10% this year!

I’m lovin’ the dividends

The third stock is McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), which has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The global fast-food franchise has increased its shareholder payouts for decades. This makes it a Dividend Aristocrat.

Plus, the share price is up 73% in five years — spanking the average market returns. While most other businesses are retrenching this year, McDonald’s is powering on for further growth. It plans to open 1,900 new locations in 2023!

The firm’s free cash flow for the latest financial year was $5.5bn – that’s cash used to pay rising dividends. And I reckon that’s set to continue.

Timeless industries

I should note that each stock carries risk. Despite the long-term tailwinds supporting a mining boom, the industry remains cyclical. It ebbs and flows with the economic cycle. That means dividends do get cut now and again as supply outweighs demand.

Similarly, consumers could cut back on trips to McDonald’s if money is tight. That said, McDonald’s is a timeless brand. I was enjoying food there as a child 30 years ago and I now take my young daughter (as an occasional treat, of course!).

So the company can weather any economic downturn. Indeed, it is benefiting. Consumers are flocking to the restaurant for its budget-friendly saver menu as inflation bites.

I reckon the firm can keep adding a few pence here and there to its menu items for the rest of my life. That’ll support profits and keep those dividends ticking upwards.

And the green transition will take decades, meaning miners are going to have to produce more metals than ever before. That gives me great confidence that passive income from the mining trust and SQM will keep flowing into my brokerage account.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc, McDonald's, and Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

