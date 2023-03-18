Home » Investing Articles » 2 top value stocks I’d buy after recent market volatility!

2 top value stocks I’d buy after recent market volatility!

I’m searching for the best value stocks to buy before next month’s ISA deadline. Here are a couple from AIM and the FTSE 100 on my watchlist.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recent financial market volatility presents a great buying opportunity for lovers of value stocks. The panic of the past week has left many quality UK shares trading much lower alongside more vulnerable businesses.

Here are a couple of top value stocks I’m considering buying for my own portfolio today.

Begbies Traynor

Insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG) is the sort of company that should benefit from a banking industry storm. As economic conditions worsen, the number of firms seeking its assistance could balloon.

Yet this AIM share has also plummeted in value of late. As a consequence it now trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.6 times.

In fact things look good for Begbies even if the banks avoid a meltdown. This is because the volume of businesses unfortunately experiencing significant financial distress is already rising strongly.

Latest data from the Insolvency Service showed the number of corporate insolvencies leap by almost a fifth (17%) year on year in February.

I also like Begbies Traynor because of its ambitious acquisition-led growth strategy. Earnings have grown steadily in recent years thanks to steady investment. And pleasingly the company has plenty of balance sheet strength to continue building scale.

The firm’s net debt to EBITDA ratio sat at a rock-bottom 0.2 as of December. This gave it the firepower to make a £400,000 acquisition (of chartered surveyors Mark Jenkinson & Son) last month, a move boosting its footprint in the city of Sheffield.

Begbies Traynor’s earnings could grow slowly during any economic upturn. Yet I believe the fruits of its acquisition strategy might still make it a top buy for long-term investors.

Airtel Africa

Telecoms and financial service business Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) is another value stock on my radar today. The FTSE 100 company trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 8.4 times right now.

The company also offers great value when it comes to passive income. Today its dividend yield sits at an index-beating 4.6%.

As its name implies, Airtel is focussed on fast-growing African economies. The trouble is that the competition it faces is increasing rapidly as companies pile in to capitalise.

Fellow FTSE share Vodafone is one big beast threatening the company’s revenues prospects. This industry heavyweight operates the M-Pesamobile money division as well as traditional telecoms services, providing a double threat to Airtel.

Yet the rate at which the market is tipped to grow still makes Vodafone’s smaller rival an attractive stock in my opinion. Network operator World Mobile says that telecoms will be Africa’s fastest-growing sector over the next five years.

As a possible investor I’m encouraged by the pace at which Airtel is growing its subscriber base, too. It had 138.5m customers on its books at the end of December, up 10.1% year on year.

The company is also expanding its mobile money and data business across Sub-Saharan Africa to give subscriber numbers an extra boost. I think profits here could rise strongly in the coming decades.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Begbies Traynor Group Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest for £100 in weekly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how he could boost his passive income streams by buying dividend shares -- and how much he…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 250 shares to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

With most attention on the FTSE 100 at the moment, I think there are some great value FTSE 250 shares…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Could Scottish Mortgage shares double my money in a new bull market?

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares are trading at a massive discount right now. So could this cheap FTSE 100 stock double my…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

I think these are 2 of the best UK stocks to buy right now

| Matthew Dumigan

Among the many investment opportunities that I see out there, I think these two UK shares represent some of the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap growth shares to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Forget investing in defensive stocks during market weakness, I reckon this is a great time to buy some cheap growth…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Will the collapse of SVB trigger a stock market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite what some headlines would suggest, the collapse of SVB is unlikely to spark a new financial crisis.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in a heartbeat

| Matthew Dumigan

If I had some cash to spare, these are the two FTSE 100 shares I’d be gunning for to help…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Are Coca-Cola shares the prime beverage bets on the London Stock Exchange?

| James J. McCombie

I could (sort of) buy Coca-Cola shares on the London Stock Exchange, but there might be better British beverage stock…

Read more »