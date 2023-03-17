Home » Investing Articles » Why has the stock market dropped and when will it recover?

Why has the stock market dropped and when will it recover?

Warren Buffett has been using the decline in the stock market to buy shares. Stephen Wright looks at the risks for share prices in the near future.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Key Points

  • The stock market has been falling for two reasons -- rising interest rates and a crisis in the banking sector
  • Decisive action from the US government might be enough to fend off the threat to share prices from the banking crisis
  • The bid to tackle inflation and the risk of a recession are likely to prove more durable headwinds for the stock market

Over the last week, the stock market has gone down significantly. The FTSE 100 has fallen by 6%, and the FTSE 250 is down 5%.

There are two main reasons the stock market has been falling this week. One is rising interest rates but the other big catalyst is a potential crisis in the banking sector.

Why is it happening?

Rising interest rates have been a headwind for share prices for some time now. In a bid to bring down inflation, the Bank of England has increased interest rates from 0.1% in December 2021 to 4% today.

This has allowed investors to get a better return by keeping their money in cash. As a result, share prices have come down to justify the risks associated with owning shares compared to cash or bonds.

That has been weighing on share prices for some time. But the real pressure on the FTSE 100 in recent days has come from a US bank failing after a fall in the value of its assets left it unable to meet its liquidity requirements.

On both sides of the Atlantic, this has resulted in an uncertain banking sector and a volatile stock market. Share prices fell as investors grew concerned that other banks might face similar problems.

The implications of bank failures aren’t limited to the banking sector. They affect other businesses that use credit from banks to fund their growth and their operations. 

That’s why share prices have been falling across the board this week. Uncertainty around the banking sector has caused investors to look for safety in assets like gold and bonds.

When will the stock market recover?

The decline in share prices is the result of two things. So it makes sense (to me anyway) that the stock market will recover when those two causes subside. 

One of them could be relatively swift. The uncertainty around the banking sector is – in my view – likely to be over fairly soon. 

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry tweeted earlier this week that he thought that actions from the US government to protect customers of the failed bank would stop the panic quickly and avoid a liquidity crisis. I agree. 

As a result, I think that share prices, especially bank shares, will see some form of speedy recovery. The broader issue of interest rates I expect to take longer and it’s harder to predict.

Central banks in the UK and the US appear to be determined to do what it takes to bring inflation below 2%. That likely involves further interest rate raises.

By itself, this is likely to be a headwind for a potential a stock market recovery. And it increases the risk of a recession, which would also likely weigh on share prices.

Buying shares

The banking crisis over the last week makes it easy to forget that share prices were already under pressure from rising interest rates and high inflation. But those factors are still there.

That’s why I think that the stock market is likely to see a recovery of a sort in the near future. But the medium term is much less easy to predict. As a result, I’m following Warren Buffett’s example. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has been adding to his investments with prices falling and I’m looking to do likewise.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £10K in an ISA to earn £60 a month passive income

| Harvey Jones

This week's stock market volatility looks like a great opportunity to generate passive income from FTSE 100 income stocks

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Growth Shares

Should I buy Meta stock right now?

| John Choong

Meta stock has made a remarkable recovery after an eye-watering 2022. With the shares up 125% from their bottom, now…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy today

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these big dividend payers could be some of the best shares to buy in…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Is the banking crisis giving me a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have had taken a hit from the banking crisis but I think its strong capital position makes this…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

At £1.54, can the Rolls-Royce share price go any higher?

| John Fieldsend

A 121% rise in the Rolls-Royce share price in less than six months has been nothing short of breathtaking. Can…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d invest £5,100 in this FTSE 100 stock for £200 in annual passive income

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock recently re-joined the UK's blue-chip index. Our writer outlines how he would invest in the company…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Why Centamin is my best penny stock

| Andrew Mackie

Seeking out cheap penny stocks to buy, Andrew Mackie explains what a likely rising gold price could mean for the…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

After hitting 52-week lows, is now the time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's in the bullish camp with regards to Scottish Mortgage shares, despite the recent tumble lower.

Read more »