Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 is now down in 2023. Should I be worried?

The FTSE 100 is now down in 2023. Should I be worried?

The FTSE 100 is down 8% from its 16 February peak, with bank shares hit particularly hard. It’s now showing a loss in 2023. Should I worry about a crash?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past four weeks have left the FTSE 100 index looking a little bruised. After hitting a record high a month ago, the Footsie has tumbled, especially in recent trading.

The index falters

As I write, the blue-chip index stands at 7,406.87 points, up 0.9% today. At its all-time high on 16 February, it peaked at 8,047.06 points. Thus, it’s lost over 640 points in four weeks, leaving it down 8% from the top.

This latest mini-meltdown came after the fall of two mid-sized, tech-focused US banks. As investors rushed to withdraw cash from weaker US banks, this triggered a classic ‘bank run’. This panic soon turned into contagion, with UK bank shares duly taking a beating.

Here’s how the FTSE 100 has performed over the short and medium term:

One day+0.9%
Five days-6.0%
One month-7.6%
Year to date-0.5%
Six months+3.0%
One year+1.6%
Five years+3.4%

The Footsie had a strong start to the year, peaking 8% above its 30 December close. But my table shows that the index has now recorded a small loss in 2023. (All figures exclude cash dividends.)

Last month, I did warn that the London market may have gone too far, too fast on a wave of investor exuberance. And after the party came the obligatory hangover.

Am I worried by this latest bout of market weakness? Not at all. Indeed, as a value-hunting contrarian investor, I’m keen to buy even more shares when they’re trading at a discount.

For me, these wise words from investment guru Warren Buffett hold true: “Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Bank stocks take a beating

On the subject of undervalued shares, UK bank stocks have been battered hardest in the FTSE 100. As investors painfully recalled the bank collapses of the global financial crisis of 2007-09, they rushed to sell their shares.

Here’s how the four leading UK banks’ shares have performed since the market peaked on 16 February:

BankChange since 16/02/23One-year changeFive-year change
Barclays-18.0%-18.3%-31.7%
HSBC-9.5%+13.2%-20.9%
Lloyds-10.0%-2.1%-29.5%
NatWest-13.8%+10.4%-6.2%

My table shows price declines among the Big Four banks’ shares ranging from around a tenth to nearly a fifth. While two bank shares have risen over the past 12 months, all four stocks are down over five years. In short, it’s been a rough half-decade to be a shareholder in UK banks.

I see deep value in the Footsie today

As I said, I’m not anxious about the Footsie’s latest plunge. In fact, as prices fall, I get excited by the opportunity to buy cheaper shares for the long term.

Today, I regard the FTSE 100 as the cheapest major market index, both in historical and geographical terms. If I could buy the entire index for its current value (around £2.03trn), I’d gladly gobble it up.

Lastly, I’d usually be snapping up cheap shares left, right and centre today. However, I’m already fully invested in equities. Also, I’m eagerly awaiting the 2023-24 tax year on 6 April before putting more cash into the market!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap value stocks for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my endless hunt for the cheapest value stocks, I found these two huge bargains hiding in the FTSE 100.…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Down 87%, should I snap up this UK fashion stock for only 53p?

| John Fieldsend

After falling 87% in three years, a pound coin just about gets me two shares in this UK fashion stock.…

Read more »

Grattan Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, on the River Liffey at sunset
Investing Articles

It’s St Patrick’s Day! Which of these Irish stocks should I buy for a second income?

| James Beard

I'm looking for shares that will give me a second income. On St Patrick's Day, I've identified three stocks in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £350 monthly in dividend stocks to afford a Ferrari

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could invest his way to buying a supercar using a strategy involving reinvesting income from…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

As fears of a stock market crash grow, are Santander shares a buy?

| Gordon Best

Collapsing US banks caused major global sell-offs and fears of a stock market crash. But do cheaper Santander shares offer…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Dividend Shares

Why I’d look for passive income opportunities before the stock market recovers

| Stephen Wright

Lower share prices mean higher dividend yields. Stephen Wright has a plan for earning passive income from stocks while also…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How would Warren Buffett handle a 2023 stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

The last time we had a FTSE 100 crash, investors dumped their shares and ran for the hills. Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to buy now, before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

With a focus on the financial world, are we missing some overlooked bargains? I see some cheap stocks to buy…

Read more »