Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt cheap dividend shares to buy today

3 dirt cheap dividend shares to buy today

Share prices are tumbling again, so what does that mean? For me, it’s more dividend shares on unusually low valuations.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Wherever I look, I see cheap dividend shares. I don’t mean just high dividends, because they can be the first things to go when times are tough.

No, I mean shares paying decent dividends, but which also look cheap on other valuation measures too.

My latest top picks are not in the FTSE 100, which is where our favourite dividend stocks are usually found. Today, I’m looking at three smaller ones that I think could be dirt-cheap right now.

Real estate health

Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL) shares are down 35% in five years, most of that in the past 12 months.

It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT), and invests in care homes it rents out. And anything to do with the property market is meant to be poison right now.

There’s a 9% dividend yield, which looks attractive on its own. Falling property values have pushed the share price down. But the shares have fallen a lot further than those properties.

Target shares now trading on a massive 29% discount compared to asset values. That’s like buying pound coins for 71p each.

A forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 30 for this year is the only real downside I see. That’s perhaps a bit steep. And it could mean further share price weakness.

But the high yield and big discount makes Target look like a cheap income buy to me.

Builders

I mentioned housebuilders. And I can’t search for cheap dividend shares without finding one. It’s Vistry (LSE: VTY), previously known as Bovis Homes.

We’re looking at another big share price drop in late 2022, knocking a third off the value in five years.

Interest rates are high, mortgages are expensive, and people are struggling to afford homes. I don’t deny the business is under pressure, and 2023 certainly looks like a risky year.

So what about basic valuation measures? The dividend yield is above 8%, though forecasts suggest it should drop to around 6%. But the predicted P/E is under nine, which is way lower than the market average.

Whatever happens in 2023, I just see that as cheap for a company with healthy long-term cash and dividend prospects.

Bank

It’s easy to overlook the so-called challenger banks, such as Virgin Money UK (LSE: VMUK). Its shares have been more volatile than the big UK banks. And they dropped sharply in response to the latest banking crisis brewing in the US. Virgin has underperformed over five years, down nearly 60%.

The bank’s small size has got to make it a riskier investment. Its £1.9bn market-cap is tiny compared to, say, Barclays at £22bn.

In any new financial meltdown, banks with less capital and liquidity are surely more likely to go to the wall.

But we see a P/E of under seven here, expected to drop well below five over the next three years. And we have dividend yields reaching 8% over the same period.

There’s risk, but this is another that I rate as cheap.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Down 87%, should I snap up this UK fashion stock for only 53p?

| John Fieldsend

After falling 87% in three years, a pound coin just about gets me two shares in this UK fashion stock.…

Read more »

Grattan Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, on the River Liffey at sunset
Investing Articles

It’s St Patrick’s Day! Which of these Irish stocks should I buy for a second income?

| James Beard

I'm looking for shares that will give me a second income. On St Patrick's Day, I've identified three stocks in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £350 monthly in dividend stocks to afford a Ferrari

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could invest his way to buying a supercar using a strategy involving reinvesting income from…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

As fears of a stock market crash grow, are Santander shares a buy?

| Gordon Best

Collapsing US banks caused major global sell-offs and fears of a stock market crash. But do cheaper Santander shares offer…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Dividend Shares

Why I’d look for passive income opportunities before the stock market recovers

| Stephen Wright

Lower share prices mean higher dividend yields. Stephen Wright has a plan for earning passive income from stocks while also…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How would Warren Buffett handle a 2023 stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

The last time we had a FTSE 100 crash, investors dumped their shares and ran for the hills. Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to buy now, before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

With a focus on the financial world, are we missing some overlooked bargains? I see some cheap stocks to buy…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

In case of potential systemic financial crisis: break glass

| Owain Bennallack

These simple steps will prevent the majority of financial crises becoming the next Great Depression. But every disaster is different.

Read more »