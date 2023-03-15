Home » Investing Articles » I won’t waste the next stock market crash

I won’t waste the next stock market crash

The US banking crisis may have further to run and investors can’t rule out a stock market crash. Here’s what I’ll do if we get one.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The US banking crisis appears to have been contained for now, and so far we’ve avoided a full-blown stock market crash. While the FTSE 100 is down around 500 points from its recent all-time high of just over 8,000 in February, that’s a drop of just 6% and doesn’t qualify as a crash.

Regulators acted fast to prevent a repeat of the great financial crisis of 2007/08, but markets remain uneasy. It’s worth remembering that the financial crisis wasn’t done and dusted in a weekend, but took around 18 months for events to unfold.

I’ll buy cheap shares if they crash

I’m not expecting a similar-sized disaster this time round. UK regulators have worked hard to build resilience in our banking sector. Yet I still think 2023 will be bumpy, and a sell-off can’t be ruled out in the weeks ahead. 

Monetary policy has gone into a sharp reverse over the last year or so. The era of cheap money is now over, killed off by today’s turbocharged inflation. Interest rates have rocketed from near zero to almost 5% in the US. Until last week’s events, investors were anticipating a peak of at least 6%.

I can’t overstate how big a change this is. Growth companies, notably those in the US tech sector, got used to tapping into an endless stream of cheap venture capital, which they could use to fund their rapid expansion. That is now drying up for three reasons.

1. Borrowing money is now more expensive. Start-ups have to make a better investment case given the added cost of capital.

2. Today’s sky-high inflation rates will reduce the value of growth companies’ future revenues in real terms. This is another reason for investors to be cautious.

3. Yields are rising. Why gamble money on a growth stock when an investor can get 4% a year from a low-risk bond?

Sticky times ahead

Consumer price inflation is proving sticky, particularly in the UK where it was 10.1% in January. It did slip to 6% in the US during February, but core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, actually rose 0.5% to 6%.

This leaves central bankers between a rock and a hard place. Further interest rate hikes may curb inflation but at a high price. Fighting inflation without triggering a stock market crash may be beyond the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

Yet I’m not scared of a stock market crash. Instead, I’m preparing for one. And no, I don’t mean by loading up on tinned food and ammunition, but by building up my cash reserves. That way if share prices do crash, I can take advantage by picking up more of my favourite stocks at reduced prices.

There are loads of top FTSE 100 stocks I’d like to buy right now. BT Group, Legal & General Group and Unilever are high on my shopping list. All three look pretty good value today, but could look even more tempting if shares plunge.

If we do get a stock market crash this year, I’ve got absolutely no intention of wasting it. I’ll be loading up on bargain shares while I can.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Dividend Shares

What just happened to the Ferrexpo dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

The once massive Ferrexpo dividend yield crashed to zero today. Christopher Ruane explains why and considers the implications for his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been flying higher since the start of the year as investors pile in. But has the stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a week, should I buy Ocado shares now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he doesn't believe Ocado shares are cheap at the moment, despite the continued fall over the…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Dividend Shares

Here’s how I’d aim to double my money buying cheap dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

This writer outlines how he thinks he can buy dividend shares and double his money in a decade, while sticking…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

After sliding 11%, Lloyds shares look too cheap

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling over 11% in under five weeks, Lloyds shares are looking increasingly undervalued to me. Indeed, I can see…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why I’ve just spent £2,500 on this FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Despite concerns about the sector, I’ve invested in one of the FTSE 100’s banking stocks. Here are the reasons behind…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The IDS share price is down 56% since 2021. When’s the rebound?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The IDS share price has lost more than half of its value in 2022-23. With more strikes planned by Royal…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing For Beginners

20 UK shares that fund managers think will go down in flames!

| Mark Tovey

These 20 UK shares have been singled out by professional money managers for short-selling. But am I considering buying any…

Read more »