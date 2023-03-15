Home » Investing Articles » After sliding 11%, Lloyds shares look too cheap

After sliding 11%, Lloyds shares look too cheap

After falling over 11% in under five weeks, Lloyds shares are looking increasingly undervalued to me. Indeed, I can see them hitting higher highs in 2023.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market has had another mini-meltdown, triggered by the failure of two tech-focused, mid-sized US banks. This latest bout of market nerves rapidly spread from New York to London, with Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares hit hard.

Bank stocks slide

Since these market tremors started last week, the FTSE 100 has lost 5.2% in five trading days. But shares in big banks — including Lloyds — suffered the most.

At its 52-week high on 9 February, the Lloyds share price peaked at 54.33p. As I write, the shares trade at 48.24p. So they’ve dived by 11.2% in under five weeks.

Here’s how this popular stock has performed over six timescales:

Five days-5.2%
One month-10.3%
Six months+1.3%
One year+1.1%
Five years-28.5%

Despite falling by more than a tenth in one month, the Lloyds share price is slightly up over six months and five years. However, it has lost almost 29% of its value over the last half-decade.

This weakness leads many investors to conclude that Lloyds stock is a value trap doomed to lose money. But I take the opposite view.

It look undervalued to me

Before I buy any company’s shares, I stop to wonder whether I’d buy the entire business outright (if I had the funds).

At present, Lloyds is valued at £32.2bn. To me, that’s a modest price tag to own the UK’s biggest clearing bank, with over 26m customers. Of course, to take over the Black Horse bank, I’d need to pay a sizeable takeover premium on top, but my point stands.

What’s more, when I look at Lloyds’ fundamentals, it looks undervalued to me, even more so after this latest slide.

Right now, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7, which translates into an earnings yield of 14.9% a year. This earnings yield is over double that of the wider FTSE 100, which might suggest that the bank’s stock is a bargain.

In addition, Lloyds shareholders receive a market-beating dividend yield. Currently, the FTSE 100 offers a cash yield of around 4% a year. At 5% a year, Lloyds’ cash yield is a quarter higher.

Even better, the bank’s dividend is covered an impressive three times by earnings. To me, this wide margin of safety suggests that the dividend is both rock-solid and has room to grow.

Then again, 2023 could be a tough year for British banks. With inflation soaring, sky-high energy bills and rising interest rates, UK consumers are struggling. Thus, analysts expect bank earnings to take a hit this year from rising bad debts and loan losses.

In short, I would happily buy Lloyds shares today to keep for their dividends and future capital gains. But I won’t, only because they’re already in my family portfolio. Also, I’m awaiting the new tax year to start on 6 April before buying more stocks!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why I’ve just spent £2,500 on this FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Despite concerns about the sector, I’ve invested in one of the FTSE 100’s banking stocks. Here are the reasons behind…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The IDS share price is down 56% since 2021. When’s the rebound?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The IDS share price has lost more than half of its value in 2022-23. With more strikes planned by Royal…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing For Beginners

20 UK shares that fund managers think will go down in flames!

| Mark Tovey

These 20 UK shares have been singled out by professional money managers for short-selling. But am I considering buying any…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap UK dividend shares in the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK dividend shares trading at discounted prices offer investors a lucrative combo of high yields and robust capital gains during…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How I’d try to make £1,000 in passive income from dividend shares

| Harshil Patel

Dividends can be an excellent way to generate passive income. Our writer outlines a three-step plan he’d use to get…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Is 2023 the best ever year to start a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

When the FTSE 100 was over 8,000 points, I thought the golden Stocks and Shares ISA years might be over.…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks under £5 to buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two cheap UK growth stocks may be poised to benefit from dominant long-term trends in their respective industries, paving…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 bargain stocks for value investors

| Stephen Wright

The banking crisis means buying opportunities for value investors seeking bargains. Stephen Wright is eyeing two UK shares as prices…

Read more »