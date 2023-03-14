5 FTSE 100 income stocks paying bumper dividends

These five FTSE 100 income stocks offer dividend yields ranging from 7.3% to 9.5% a year. I already own four of these shares and plan to buy the other soon.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As an old-school value investor, I like to buy cheap shares and then hold them for years and sometimes decades. And as I get older (I’m 55 this week), I tend to buy more and more income stocks.

What are income stocks?

Income stocks are shares that I buy for their ongoing ability to churn out cash dividends to investors. After all, long experience has taught me that these dividends account for a sizeable slice of my long-term returns.

However, most London-listed shares don’t pay dividends to their shareholders. In many cases, these companies are loss-making, or reinvest their earnings to boost future growth. Also, future dividends are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled without notice.

Therefore, my happy hunting ground for income-generating shares is the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, where all but a handful of stocks pay regular dividends. Here are five Footsie shares that all offer marketing-beating cash yields to patient investors like me.

Five FTSE 100 dividend shares

Right now, the FTSE 100 offers a dividend yield of around 4% a year. But these five stocks offer dividend yields well above that of the wider index. I’ll start with their share prices, then move on to the stocks’ fundamentals.

Company Share price One-year change Five-year change Market value Aviva 427.5p -22.3% -37.1% £12.0bn Legal & General 241.6p -8.8% -6.4% £14.5bn M&G 207.2p -8.8% -7.2% £4.9bn Rio Tinto 5,559p +4.9% +50.3% £92.5bn Vodafone 96.25p -21.0% -52.3% £25.8bn

The only one of these five income stocks to gain in value over the past year is mega-miner Rio Tinto, whose shares are up almost 5%. The remaining four shares have all dropped over the past 12 months, with telecoms giant Vodafone Group and insurer Aviva worst hit.

Of course, falling share prices translate into higher dividend yields (all else being equal, that is). Here’s how these five firms’ cash yields stack up:

Company P/E ratio Earnings yield Dividend yield Dividend cover Aviva* – – 7.3% – Legal & General 6.6 15.1% 8.0% 1.9 M&G* – – 9.5% – Rio Tinto 8.8 11.4% 7.3% 1.6 Vodafone 14.9 6.7% 8.1% 0.8 *Aviva/M&G weren’t profitable in 2022, so have no P/E, earnings yield or dividend cover

Note that insurers/asset managers Aviva and M&G‘s trailing earnings are negative. Thus, they don’t currently have valid price-to-earnings ratios, earnings yields and dividend cover. But these figures should be restored this year, as both groups return to profit in 2023.

Shares with both high earnings yields and market-beating dividend yields really appeal to me, especially if their corresponding dividend cover is high. For example, thanks to its impressive 15.1% earnings yield, L&G stock offers a whopping dividend yield of 8% a year, covered 1.9 times by earnings.

Similarly, Rio Tinto shares offer a dividend yield of over 7% a year, covered 1.6 times by earnings. Then again, with the global economy expected to weaken in 2023, earnings at many of these companies will likely take a knock this year. But as a long-term investor, I can ride out this market volatility.

Would I buy all four of these income stocks today? My answer is no, but solely because I already own four of these dividend shares. The only one I don’t already own is M&G, which is already on my buy list for when the next tax year starts on 6 April!