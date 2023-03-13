Home » Investing Articles » Shares of this FTSE 100 firm are still good value for money

Shares of this FTSE 100 firm are still good value for money

The FTSE 100 made new highs last month. It is still cheaper and has a higher dividend yield than the US S&P 500. Is it time for me to buy the FTSE 100 index?

Latest posts by Rogier van de Grift (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last year, the FTSE 100 index has outperformed a lot of other indices.

That outperformance of the FTSE 100 may well continue in the current market. The UK stock market is deeply out of fashion. A combination of negative sentiment and outperformance may well mean the valuation has become too cheap for the FTSE 100.

CRH just announced it wants to leave the London Stock Exchange and try its luck on the New York Stock Exchange instead.

If CRH gets its primary stock exchange listing in the US, it will no longer be included in the FTSE 100 index.

A lot of CRH’s earnings come from America. It is also the biggest building materials supplier in the United States. When the company announced its earnings and the listing plans the stock jumped by 10%. I believe management probably hopes for CRH to trade at a higher valuation with a stock exchange listing in New York.

Ferguson already changed its primary listing to the US. Flutter Entertainment and WANdisco have also announce they are eying a primary listing on the other side of the ocean.

Do US primary listings increase the valuation?

It is hard to tell objectively if changing the listing does any good for the share price valuation. Only when 10 to 20 companies have actually swapped London for New York can that be measured more sensibly.

If, however, it does turn out that the valuations can be raised this way, management of FTSE 100 companies could have a fiduciary duty to look into this to their shareholders.

One Footsie firm for which this would make a lot of sense as well is Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT).

Ashtead also has a lot of its earnings in the US. The company has, however, just pledged its loyalty to London. A primary listing for Ashtead in America, though, could be a future catalyst for the stock.

Ashtead had good third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance. The stock trades only at 19 times earnings and has a modest dividend yield of just over 1%.

Considering there is only one quarter left in Ashtead’s book year, soon investors will start looking at next year’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The forward P/E for Ashtead is only 16. That valuation is becoming similar to the valuation of the FTSE 100 .

What to buy this ISA season: the FTSE 100 index or Ashtead?

Clearly, the FTSE 100 is more diversified than a single stock like Ashtead. The former is therefore safer and it also has a higher dividend yield. So more ‘jam today’ for the FTSE 100 index.

Growth, however, is a lot higher for Ashtead. The company has easily managed double-digit growth this year and in the past. If growth continues, Ashtead could offer more ‘jam tomorrow’.

So I will add to my Ashtead position this ISA season. Its high growth at a reasonable price prospect is simply too tempting to ignore…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Rogier van de Grift owns shares in Ashtead. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Is the Aston Martin share price dip a buying opportunity?

| Kevin Godbold

If current trends continue, the Aston Martin business may become profitable soon. So is the share price fall presenting a…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Avacta share price about to rocket in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

The Avacta share price is up an incredible 560% in just three years. But could this exciting biotech be about…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How might I profit from stock market volatility?

| Christopher Ruane

Some investors are scared by bouts of stock market volatility. Our writer explains why he sees them as an opportunity…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 deep-value stocks I’d buy right now!

| Ben McPoland

What are some of the best shares to buy right now? This writer thinks these two value stocks offer enticing…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy UK bank shares?

| Stephen Wright

The collapse of a US bank is sending shockwaves through the global banking sector. Is now the time to seize…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Dividend Shares

2 stocks ready to bounce back

| Mark Tovey

I have my sights set on two stocks that I reckon are oversold. I'd load up on both of these…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Down 30% in a week, is the Atlantic Lithium share price now a bargain?

| James Beard

The Atlantic Lithium share price crashed by more than 30% last week. Our writer wants to know whether this represents…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This dividend growth stock looks like an unmissable buy as market volatility returns

| Harvey Jones

If stock markets crash, this FTSE 100 growth stock could become an even better buy for long-term capital growth. It…

Read more »