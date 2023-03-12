Home » Investing Articles » How to earn passive income in 2023 with just £50 a week

How to earn passive income in 2023 with just £50 a week

Making passive income from the stock market is one of my key goals for this year. Here’s how I’d approach that objective by investing in dividend shares.

Happy retired couple on a yacht

Image source: Getty Images

One of my top priorities in 2023 is making passive income from dividend stocks. Investing in companies that pay shareholders regular distributions is a great way to boost my earnings with minimal effort required.

However, it does require discipline to regularly save and invest, not to mention an ability to stomach potential share price falls. That’s why I like to create a clear plan that I can stick to — even when the going gets tough.

So, here’s how I’d target dividend income from the stock market with just £50 a week.

Weekly savings

To start my passive income journey I need money to invest. So, should I just invest all my savings into the stock market?

I’m not too keen on that idea as I like to keep an emergency fund in cash. That means I can invest with a long time horizon and I won’t be forced to sell my stocks when the market inevitably enters downturns along the way.

Therefore, as I’m leaving my cash savings in the bank, I’d set myself a goal of putting aside a little over £215 to invest every month from my paycheque. That equates to £50 a week.

I think that’s an attractive goal for two reasons. First, it’s achievable. Second, by regularly drip-feeding small amounts into the stock market I’d reduce my exposure to volatility risk.

Tax optimisation

Next, I need to decide what vehicle I’d use for my investments. Capital gains tax and dividend tax allowances are both due to be reduced over the coming years.

Accordingly, to maximise my returns and minimise my tax bill, I’d invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

To limit my trading costs, I’d use a commission-free broker like Freetrade.

Dividend stocks

Now I’m ready to start buying dividend shares. Fortunately, there are plenty to choose from in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

I’d carefully conduct due diligence on all my investments, making sure I’m familiar with the business models and risks facing each company. After all, one of Warren Buffett’s key investing rules is never to invest in a stock he doesn’t understand.

Good examples of income-producing shares that I own include Dividend Aristocrat British American Tobacco, which sports a 7.07% yield, and Britain’s largest supermarket Tesco, which offers a 4.42% yield. I also have a position in housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which yields a massive 7.86%.

Of course, there are company-specific and macro risks facing each of these businesses. That means none of their dividends are guaranteed.

However, by diversifying my portfolio across different companies and sectors I hope to secure reliable passive income streams from at least some of my investments should any individual firm encounter difficulties.

Compound returns

Let’s imagine I secured a 7% yield on my portfolio and reinvested my dividends into more stocks within the ISA wrapper.

In reality, that figure could be higher or lower depending on how my stocks perform, of course — but I’m assuming my positions experience no share price appreciation in my calculations.

If I invested £50 a week, my portfolio would be worth more than £266,250 after 30 years. That shows how investing little and often can potentially reap great rewards for a long-term investor like me.

