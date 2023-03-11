Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett’s $128bn dollar warning to investors

Warren Buffett’s $128bn dollar warning to investors

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Warren Buffett’s recent market activity and explores whether there’s a warning for investors and US stocks.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors worldwide. He’s amassed a fortune worth over $100bn. So, it’s no wonder that many investors hang on his every word.

The legendary investor uses a value investing strategy and this has transformed Berkshire Hathaway — a company he has led for over five decades — into one of the world’s most valuable organisations.

But there’s something in Berkshire Hathaway fourth-quarter and full-year operating results — released in late February — that’s concerning investors.

A warning

Buffett searches for stocks that trade below their book or intrinsic value — that’s essentially a value investing strategy. These stocks are certainly easier to come across in bear markets.

And while he takes very long positions, Buffett sells when his investments have realised their potential. Naturally, value investors also tend to sell when the market is peaking.

So, what can we take from Berkshire Hathaway’s Q4 results?

Well, we can see that between 30 June 2022 and the end of the year, Berkshire Hathaway’s cash, cash equivalents, and treasury securities grew from $105.4bn to $128.7bn.

That’s a considerable increase of $23.3bn. So, if Buffett is moving to cash, is this a warning?

Well, it’s always healthy to have cash to hand and Buffett has always said he doesn’t want Berkshire Hathaway to be strapped for cash.

However, for me, this is clear sign that Buffett thought the market was peaking or didn’t offer him the value he was looking for during the six months.

So, maybe Buffett sees a correction coming. That’s definitely how some investors are reading the report.

Hunting value

Buffett invests primarily in US-listed stocks. These, therefore, are predominantly American or Chinese companies. As far as I’m aware, Diageo is the only company owned by Berkshire that is actually British.

It’s not a great sign that the world’s most famous investor doesn’t invest in British stocks. But it also means Buffett’s possible concerns about the stock market are unlikely to represent an issue for UK investors.

Several investors have suggested that US stocks may have peaked and therefore will push downwards this year. British investor Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder of GMO — an investment management firm established in 1977 — contends that the S&P 500 will fall 16.7% by year’s end.

Considering the index is actually up 6.5% year to date (down 3% over 12 months), it could have 23.2% to fall if Grantham’s forecasts are correct.

Increasing interest rates may be one part of this. After all, higher interest rates incentivise savings and the buying of government debt. It also disincentivises investing in growth because a dollar today becomes even more valuable than a dollar in one year’s time.

As a UK-focused investor, I’m not too concerned. US stocks trade at considerable premiums versus their UK counterparts. I’m still expecting the UK stocks to push upwards this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How to invest £250 a month to target a £33,900 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a modest amount of money each month in carefully selected stocks can establish an impressive five-figure passive income stream.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Under a pound, are these the cheap shares for me?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks both of these cheap shares might offer him value. So why’s he been selling one and buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Rolls Royce shares have soared! Was I a fool not to buy them?

| Paul Summers

Rolls-Royce plc (LON:RR) shares have exploded in value over the last few months. Is Paul Summers kicking himself for not…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage the recent stock market correction to create long-term wealth by investing in top-notch FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to aim for a million by buying just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Diversification may not always be a wise decision. Zaven Boyrazian shows how buying only a few high-quality UK shares can…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 steps to target a £300 monthly passive income by 2030

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd aim to build a regular passive income stream for the next decade and beyond by…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these magnificent dividend stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his top dividend stocks with sustainable yields to invest in as he seeks to develop his…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Growth stocks in focus: can buying CRISPR Therapeutics at $50 make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at one of the most promising growth stocks, CRISPR Therapeutics. Could this gene-editing…

Read more »