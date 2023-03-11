Home » Investing Articles » I’d start investing the Warren Buffett way today – with £800

I’d start investing the Warren Buffett way today – with £800

By learning some simple lessons from investment guru Warren Buffett, our writer explains how he’d begin investing with under a thousand pounds.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Mighty oaks grow from little acorns. That can be seen from the investing career of Warren Buffett. The legendary share buyer started from scratch. But he has built a fortune of billions of dollars while following some straightforward investment principles.

Even if I had never made a move in the stock market before, I would be happy to start investing today by applying some of the principles employed by Buffett. The good news is that I do not need a lot of money to do so. Here is the approach I would take if I had a spare £800 to invest.

Find quality businesses

Buffett’s investing is centred around buying into quality businesses with outstanding long-term commercial prospects. To do that, he looks for business models that offer some unique competitive advantage in a market with enduring customer demand.

Take Buffett’s holding in Coca-Cola. Demand for soft drinks is resilient – and only Coca-Cola has the recipe for its namesake drink. That gives it pricing power.

I could buy Coca-Cola for my own portfolio. But I could also look at various British soft drinks makers listed on the London Stock Exchange that each benefit from some proprietary formula of their own. Examples include Irn Bru maker AG Barr, Britvic and Vimto manufacturer Nichols.

Buffett diversifies

But Buffett finished building his Coca-Cola stake back in 1994. At that point, the Coke share price was very different to today.

Why has Buffett not bought since 1994? After all, he likes the shares enough to have held them for decades.

I do not know the answer for sure. But several of the possible reasons could help me as I make my own investing choices.

One is diversification. Buffett is smart enough never to put all of his stock market eggs in one basket — even Coke. I do the same. £800 is enough to let me diversify across a few different shares.

Focus on value

Buffett is also keenly aware that building wealth is not just about investing in great businesses.

The price paid also matters – a lot. Even a great company can make a lousy investment if I pay too much for its shares.

So, like Buffett, I aim to buy into great businesses – but only when their shares sell at an attractive price.

Long-term mindset

Buffett’s Coke investment reveals another theme that runs through much of his methodology. He takes a long-term approach to investing.

Given what he is buying, I think that makes perfect sense. With stakes in great businesses bought at a good price, time ought to be the friend, not enemy, of his investments.

For example, Buffett’s firm now receives 54% of the price it paid for its Coke shares every year just in dividends. Coke has raised its dividend annually for over six decades.

Dividends are never guaranteed. But if Coke’s business stays strong, Buffett’s smart investment could see him keep earning more in annual dividends without buying a single additional share in the company.

That illustrates the power of long-term investing in brilliant businesses.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended A.g. Barr P.l.c., Britvic Plc, and Nichols Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How to invest £250 a month to target a £33,900 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a modest amount of money each month in carefully selected stocks can establish an impressive five-figure passive income stream.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Under a pound, are these the cheap shares for me?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks both of these cheap shares might offer him value. So why’s he been selling one and buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Rolls Royce shares have soared! Was I a fool not to buy them?

| Paul Summers

Rolls-Royce plc (LON:RR) shares have exploded in value over the last few months. Is Paul Summers kicking himself for not…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage the recent stock market correction to create long-term wealth by investing in top-notch FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to aim for a million by buying just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Diversification may not always be a wise decision. Zaven Boyrazian shows how buying only a few high-quality UK shares can…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s $128bn dollar warning to investors

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Warren Buffett's recent market activity and explores whether there's a warning for…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 steps to target a £300 monthly passive income by 2030

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd aim to build a regular passive income stream for the next decade and beyond by…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these magnificent dividend stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his top dividend stocks with sustainable yields to invest in as he seeks to develop his…

Read more »