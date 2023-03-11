Home » Investing Articles » 2 top value stocks I’ve bought to hold for 10 years!

2 top value stocks I’ve bought to hold for 10 years!

Like Warren Buffett, I’m a big believer in the benefits of buying value stocks. It’s why I’m considering upping my stakes in these bargain UK shares.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think these two FTSE 350 value stocks could deliver mighty returns over the next decade. Here’s why I’m considering adding more of them to my UK shares portfolio.

Spire Healthcare

Private healthcare providers are benefitting from elevated NHS waiting times as people pay for treatment. Spire Healthcare (LSE:SPI) is one such operator that is enjoying a strong uptick in patient demand.

Revenues rose 8.3% year on year to £1.9bn in 2022 as the number of self-pay patients and individuals using private medical insurance kept rising. This helped it swing from a pre-tax loss of £1.9m the year before to a profit of £3.9m.

The NHS is in dire straits today. The number of people awaiting treatment sits at record highs above 7.2m… and looks set to keep increasing.

BUPA, Aviva and Vitality — three of the UK’s largest private health insurers — added a combined 480,000 new customers in 2022, the Telegraph has reported. I think we could be at the beginning of a sea change in patient behaviour that powers profits at Spire and its peers.

As an investor I’m concerned about how high cost inflation could hit profits at the company. In particular I’m wary of shortages of key nursing and other medical staff which is pushing up wage expenses.

Yet I believe these risks are baked into the FTSE 250 firm’s ultra-low valuation. City brokers think annual earnings will soar 62% this year. This means Spire shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.5 today. Any reading below 1 indicates that a stock is undervalued.

Coca-Cola HBC

Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) has had a difficult time over the past year. The ongoing war in Ukraine and its subsequently withdrawal from Russia have put a large dent in profits.

But brokers expect the FTSE 100 firm’s earnings to rebound strongly this year. An annual increase of 45% is currently predicted, leaving its shares trading on a forward PEG multiple of 0.3. This makes Coca-Cola HBC a brilliant bargain, in my opinion.

The business — which sells popular including Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite — benefits from the same brand power that make the likes of Unilever and Diageo exceptional profits generators. Yet it trades at a much, much, lower valuation to these other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giants.

Even when broader consumer spending declines, products with high customer recognition remain highly popular. The prices of these popular goods can also be hiked without volumes collapsing. This is why revenues at Coca-Cola HBC rose an impressive 22.7% (excluding Russia and Ukraine) in 2022.

Like those other FMCG companies, Coca-Cola HBC also has significant exposure to developing markets. As a long-term investor this has considerable appeal to me. Profits should receive a big boost as population levels and personal wealth in these regions steadily rise.

At current prices I think now could be a good time to add to my existing holdings. And especially as the business also carries a market-beating 4.2% dividend yield today. Like Spire, I plan to hold this particular UK share for the next decade.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Coca-Cola Hbc Ag, Diageo Plc, Spire Healthcare Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How to invest £250 a month to target a £33,900 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a modest amount of money each month in carefully selected stocks can establish an impressive five-figure passive income stream.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Under a pound, are these the cheap shares for me?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks both of these cheap shares might offer him value. So why’s he been selling one and buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Rolls Royce shares have soared! Was I a fool not to buy them?

| Paul Summers

Rolls-Royce plc (LON:RR) shares have exploded in value over the last few months. Is Paul Summers kicking himself for not…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage the recent stock market correction to create long-term wealth by investing in top-notch FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to aim for a million by buying just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Diversification may not always be a wise decision. Zaven Boyrazian shows how buying only a few high-quality UK shares can…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s $128bn dollar warning to investors

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Warren Buffett's recent market activity and explores whether there's a warning for…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 steps to target a £300 monthly passive income by 2030

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd aim to build a regular passive income stream for the next decade and beyond by…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these magnificent dividend stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his top dividend stocks with sustainable yields to invest in as he seeks to develop his…

Read more »