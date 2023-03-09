Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 30? I’d shoot for a million by drip-feeding £10 a day into a Stocks & Shares ISA

No savings at 30? I’d shoot for a million by drip-feeding £10 a day into a Stocks & Shares ISA

I opened my first Stocks and Shares ISA last year. Now I’m fretting about how much I should have saved up by age 30!

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I opened my first Stocks and Shares ISA last year, aged 27.

According to finance gurus, I should have already saved one year’s salary by 30 if I want to arrive at retirement with a plush nest egg.

It’s safe to say that I haven’t hit that target yet. And I’m not alone: in fact, 40% of adults under 30 have zilch saved up.

But by saving just £10 a day, my calculations show I could go from zero to retiring with £1m in the bank.

Choosing the right vehicle

I would drip-feed that £10 a day into a Stocks and Shares ISA.

This type of account allows regular punters like me to buy shares in some of the finest companies in the world – like Apple, Microsoft, and AstraZeneca. Historically, 8%-10% has been the typical annual stock market yield per year. Of course, investing in the stock market is risky and future returns are never guaranteed.

An alternative would be a Cash ISA. The returns I’d see in this account are linked to interest rates, which are 4% currently. The advantage here is I would avoid the type of volatility that is standard in the stock market.

Let’s run the numbers and watch how my £10 per day could grow in both types of accounts.

The power of compounding

Saving £10 a day could get me to £1m before I retire – even starting from nothing. However, I’d have to do it in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The FTSE 100 – an index of the 100 largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange – has historical annual gains of about 8%. On the other hand, the FTSE 250 – the 101st to the 350th largest companies – has returns of about 10%. I took a 9% annual return as the basis of my calculations.

As the table below shows, in a Stocks and Shares ISA, I could smash through the million-pound mark by the time I reached 70, setting me up for a comfortable retirement.

Years investingCash ISA (3%)Stocks and Shares ISA (9%)
5£19,770£21,844
10£43,822£55,454
20£108,690£186,734
30£204,710£497,523
40£346,843£1,233,271

However, if I’d been just as thrifty but saved into a Cash ISA for those 40 years, I’d still be a long way off my target.

Depressingly, it would take 64 years before I reached £1m under the assumed 3% rate of return in a Cash ISA.

An extra push

If I wanted to hit the one-million mark even sooner, I could try investing in individual stocks.

For example, if I’d invested in Alphabet in 2005 I’d have netted 2,000% returns up to now. That beats the slow and steady FTSE 100, which is up 60% over the same period.

Of course, investing in individual stocks is riskier, because I could easily choose a dud instead of a diamond and lose all my money.

Shooting for a million?

I’m not stressing about getting to £1m in reality.

My philosophy is to diligently keep putting spare cash away in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

I’ll let the magic of compound interest do the rest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

16 UK stocks BlackRock can see going up in smoke soon!

| Mark Tovey

Finance giant BlackRock is betting against these 16 UK stocks. Am I considering buying any of these shorted companies for…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

I’d invest £7,150 in this FTSE 100 stock for £500 in annual passive income

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 stocks are renowned for their passive income potential. Our writer identifies one dividend stock in the index that…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

This dirt-cheap FTSE 100 mining stock looks like a steal right now!

| Mark Tovey

The FTSE 100 is full of stellar mining companies. I decided to run the numbers to find the best-valued stock…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Time to buy this FTSE 100 high-flier at a bargain price

| Simon Watkins

With a booming US business, megaproject growth outlook, and expectations for higher-than-forecast FY results, it's time for me to buy…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Dividend Shares

If I’d bought BAE Systems shares fives years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares have outgunned the FTSE 100 lately. I'm tempted to revise my entire investment strategy to take advantage.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price hit 200p in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has been climbing fast enough to put a jet engine to shame. It might still be…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £2,000 in Persimmon shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

Has the income from bumper dividends worked to save the day for investors in Persimmon shares over the past half-decade?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d spent £500 on Meta shares a decade ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had bought Meta shares a decade ago, he'd have made handsome financial returns. Here, he whether he…

Read more »