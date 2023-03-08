Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? Use the Warren Buffett method in 2023 to target financial freedom

No savings at 40? Use the Warren Buffett method in 2023 to target financial freedom

2023 might be one of the best years to use Warren Buffett’s investment strategy and capitalise on bargains to grow a £1m portfolio. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Super-investor Warren Buffett has an exceptional track record of picking individual stocks. Since he started his investing journey at the age of 11, he’s since amassed a $100bn+ fortune, enjoying complete financial freedom.

As such, following in his footsteps could help long-term investors improve their own financial positions, especially after the recent correction.

Today, the stock market continues to be a volatile place. There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding inflation and its impact on businesses and consumers.

Nevertheless, history has shown countless times that such periods are among the best times to buy individual stocks. After all, there are some top-notch companies now trading at attractive discounts. And capitalising on these opportunities is precisely how the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ built his multi-billion-dollar fortune.

Warren Buffett hunts for value

Being taught by the father of value investing, Ben Graham, it’s hardly surprising Buffett is an avid value investor. The core of his investment strategy is to buy terrific companies at low prices.

Focusing solely on high-quality enterprises makes the probability of unlocking superior long-term returns far higher. And these gains are only amplified when shares are bought at a discount.

Under normal circumstances, finding bargain-buying opportunities can be quite a challenge. But it becomes far easier during a bear market when emotions are running high.

That’s why some professional investors call it a “stock picker’s market”. And it’s why Buffett hasn’t been this active in buying shares since the 2008 financial crisis.

Even with the FTSE 100 recently hitting a new record high, plenty of businesses in sectors like technology, electronics, and consumer discretionary are trading firmly below their historical averages.

In some cases, this may very well be justified. But in others, companies may be perfectly capable of weathering the storm. And eventually, when economic conditions improve, profitability will likely follow, sending depressed stocks surging.

Building a portfolio at age 40

Over the last 30 years, Buffett has achieved an average annual return of roughly 20%. Obviously, replicating these gains consistently isn’t easy. In fact, many experts have tried adopting his value investing strategy and failed to come close to such impressive returns.

Fortunately, if an investor can only muster half of these gains, it’s enough to build a substantial nest egg even when starting at the age of 40. Assuming an individual plans to retire at 65, that’s two and a half decades to capitalise on the magic of compounding.

Allocating as little as £500 a month at a 10% return is enough to boost an investment portfolio to £663,416. And for those capable of investing £750, this balance shoots up to just under £1m. That may not be Buffett’s multi-billion-dollar fortune, but it definitely unlocks plenty of financial freedom during retirement.

Of course, it’s important to remember investing is never risk-free. Even by sticking to the best stocks in the world, volatility in the financial markets can still rock the most sturdy portfolio.

25 years is plenty of time for multiple crashes and corrections to occur. Depending on their timing, an investor’s portfolio could be worth significantly less than expected. But once again, these bear markets will create further rare buying opportunities for stock pickers like Buffett and those that follow his investing strategy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

| Gilly West

With strong growth and expansion plans, this FTSE 250 stock and high-street favourite could be due a significant re-rate.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s love of bank stocks is well known. But should investors be tempted by the Lloyds Banking Group share…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK dividends jumped 16.5% in 2022! How to find the best dividend shares in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks plummet while dividend shares thrive! In 2022, payouts reached their highest level since 2019, but where are the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Buying these 6 dividend powerhouses could make me £5k+ in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which top stocks he'd buy to build up his passive income levels to £5k a year, starting…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy this high-yielding income stock

| Harvey Jones

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has climbed so far this year, but I don't care. This FTSE 100 income stock gives me capital…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

1 top-notch UK growth stock to buy in March

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Many UK growth stocks saw their share prices plummet in the 2022 stock market correction. Yet this pullback may be…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in March, including a rare double nomination!

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Dividend investing! 2 reasons why AIM shares can be better than FTSE 100 stocks

| Royston Wild

Looking outside the FTSE can help investors supercharge their long-term passive income. Here's why AIM shares can be great investments…

Read more »