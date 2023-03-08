Home » Investing Articles » How secure is the Scottish Mortgage dividend?

How secure is the Scottish Mortgage dividend?

The Scottish Mortgage dividend yield but may be small, but its track record is impressive. Our writer considers whether things can continue as they are.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Not many companies have maintained their payouts annually for decades. But Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) has done just that. The last time the Scottish Mortgage dividend was cut, in fact, was in the 1930s following the Great Depression.

That sort of record certainly catches my attention as an investor. But past performance is not necessarily a guide to what will happen in future. After all, Shell had not cut its dividend since the 1940s but did so in 2020.

So can the Scottish Mortgage dividend be maintained?

Positive performer

There are never any guarantees when it comes to dividends. But I feel fairly confident that the Edinbugh-based investment trust can maintain its payout. Indeed I expect it to keep increasing the yearly amount, in line with its recent practice. Last year, the annual dividend rose 5.0% to 3.6p per share. At the interim stage this year, the payout grew 5.3%.

The shares are held by many investors more for their capital growth than income potential. Although the Scottish Mortgage share price has fallen by 17% over the past year, it has still grown by over 50% in the past five years.

But the trust also recognises “the importance to some shareholders of providing a predictable and growing level of dividend income to help plan their income needs”.

Dividend outlook

For dividends to continue being paid takes money.

But many of Scottish Mortgage’s positions are growth shares that do not distribute any of their earnings to shareholders. Its five biggest holdings are Moderna, ASML, Tesla, MercadoLibre and Illumina.  None currently pays a dividend.

Inded, the company’s revenues (from dividends it received) last year were under a third of what it paid out to its own shareholders.

As an investment trust, however, it does not need to rely on income received to pay out dividends. It can also fund shareholder payouts from what are known as realised capital reserves.

In other words, it can dip into the proceeds of share sales to help fund payouts. As the company noted, the scale of its long-term proceeds thanks to share price growth at holdings such as Tesla means that the amount used to support dividends is “relatively immaterial”.

Low yield

Looking only at earnings, the dividend is clearly not secure. But taking into account the trust’s ability to use realised gains to help fund the payout, I think it could be maintained or increased for years to come.

The current dividend yield is just 0.5%. That on its own is not very attractive to me. But I see long-term potential for a growing income. I also think the share price could increase, if the trust’s proven approach to investing in early stage growth companies continues to work well. That works both ways, though. A worsening economy could hurt valuations of growth shares. That could keep dragging down the Scottish Mortgage share price in its wake, as we have seen over the past 12 months.

Yet if I had spare cash to invest today, I would add Scottish Mortgage to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Shanta Gold share price has doubled in 5 years. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

It's been a good few years for the Shanta Gold share price. Our writer explains why he remains upbeat on…

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

I’d buy shares with £500 a month to aim for a million

| Charlie Carman

Our writer is aiming for a million-pound stock market portfolio. Here's how he'd use £500 a month to buy shares…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

The 5 best-performing UK shares in February 2023

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s how I rate the top five performing UK shares in February and whether I’d watch, buy, or avoid them…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares just for the 6.3% dividend?

| John Fieldsend

abrdn shares offer one of the highest dividend payouts to shareholders on the FTSE 100. Should I buy in just…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

With the share price above £1.50, is it time to offload Rolls-Royce stock?

| Stephen Wright

A year ago, the Rolls-Royce share price was 91p. Today’s it’s £1.50. Is this the time for investors to lock…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Legal & General dividend has just grown! I’d aim to double my money buying today

| Christopher Ruane

Today saw the latest increase in the annual Legal & General dividend. Our writer thinks buying the shares now may…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

| Gilly West

With strong growth and expansion plans, this FTSE 250 stock and high-street favourite could be due a significant re-rate.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s love of bank stocks is well known. But should investors be tempted by the Lloyds Banking Group share…

Read more »