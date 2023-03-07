Home » Investing Articles » Forget day trading! I’d use Warren Buffett’s ‘secret sauce’ to build wealth

Forget day trading! I’d use Warren Buffett’s ‘secret sauce’ to build wealth

The figures on building wealth from day trading don’t inspire me with confidence. Here’s why I’d rather follow the example of Warren Buffett.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett released his annual Berkshire Hathaway letter to shareholders recently. There were many words of wisdom for investors to ruminate upon, particularly under a section titled The Secret Sauce

In this, he outlined some winning investments he made decades ago, including Coca-Cola. The cash dividend Berkshire received from its shares of Coke in 1994 was $75m. By 2022, the dividend had increased to $704m.

Importantly, individual investments such as this have more than made up for the number of losing stocks he’s picked over the last 30 years. Buffett says the lesson for investors is this: “The weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom. Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders.”

Buy and hold

The secret sauce then is to buy and hold. Or as Buffett puts it: “We seek out good long-term
investments and stubbornly hold them for a long time.”

Of course, this is the opposite of day trading, which is very much short term. According to data from investment platform eToro, around 80% of day traders lose money over the course of a year. More than 75% quit within two years.

By contrast, the Oracle of Omaha’s buy-and-hold investing strategy has made him one of the world’s wealthiest people. And it has done so with surprisingly few big winning stocks.

Again, day trading is the opposite of this. I need to find lots of winning trades, day in and day out. Or at least my specialist trading software does. That means zero blooming flowers over time and no rising dividends to turbocharge compounding wealth.

Avoid froth

In this year’s shareholder letter, Buffett also cautions investors to avoid “froth” in stock markets. He’s referring to the speculative hype that periodically sends stock valuations too high, frothing them up.

Buffett’s mentor, Benjamin Graham, famously said: “Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine. In the long term, it’s a weighing machine.” I think this perfectly encapsulates how the stock market works, both in the short term and the long term.

In the short run, it can be a popularity contest. That’s where day traders operate — acting on short-term trends and gyrations. However, over time, the market will weigh a company based on its fundamentals. On how heavy it becomes, essentially.

Amazon weighed

Shares of Amazon fell 80% in 2000. Responding to this in his annual letter to shareholders, Jeff Bezos used Graham’s famous quote. He noted there’d been a lot of voting during the late-90s dotcom bubble, and not much weighing.

But the Amazon founder said: “We’re a company that wants to be weighed, and over time, we will be — over the long term, all companies are. In the meantime, we have our heads down working to build a heavier and heavier company.”

Bezos was right. Over time, the market would go on to weigh Amazon heavily. Today, even after a 50% share price decline, the company is valued at nearly a trillion dollars.

The key then is to find companies that are getting heavier over time. That is, enterprises that are growing their earnings and dividends consistently over a long period. Then wait patiently for the right moments to pick up shares — and hold them stubbornly!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy Manchester United shares amid takeover speculation?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Manchester United shares after the club received takeover bids from a Qatari…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares! Should I buy them today?

| John Fieldsend

FTSE 100 shares are at their lowest valuations for years. Here are a couple that I’ve been thinking about investing…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 AIM shares that are worth a look right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AIM shares can provide strong returns over the long term. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three he likes the look of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could Warren Buffett buy out Rolls-Royce?

| Alan Oscroft

Whenever I think of investing in a stock like Rolls-Royce, I think it helps to consider what Warren Buffett might…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

With oil below $85, what’s next for the BP share price?

| James Beard

Since June last year, the price of a barrel of oil has fallen by $30. Our writer looks at recent…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’d buy these FTSE 100 shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

With dozens of dividend-paying stocks in the FTSE 100, our writer considers which shares he'd buy for the best passive…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two income stocks that he thinks can do well over the next 10 years. One is a…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 growth stock just keeps growing

| Stephen Wright

Despite rising inflation and a housing downturn, Rightmove’s earnings grew 10% in 2022. Here’s why Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE…

Read more »